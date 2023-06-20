Charity Pot Balloons 1,500 Percent, Still Not Enough for Infamous COVID Doc to Debate RFK Jr. on Rogan

Dr. Peter Hotez, a leading voice pushing the coronavirus vaccines that so many have begun to turn against, is refusing to join a healthy and serious debate on the efficacy of the drugs even with a $1.5 million-dollar payday that could come his way if he accepts the challenge.

Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for vaccine development in Houston, Texas, was one of the many medical professionals flooding the media with interviews telling Americans how important the mRNA vaccines were to get the world past the “pandemic.”

For instance, in July of 2021, Hotez sat down for a long interview with the American Medical Association to discuss the “origins of the pandemic,” during which he claimed the COVID-19 virus was one that “jumped” from bats to humans and had nothing whatever to do with gain of function research, a premise that is not aging well these days as more and more evidence points to the idea that the virus escaped from a Chinese bio lab and did not naturally spread from bats to humans.

Hotez didn’t restrict himself to academic discussions, either. He also often jumped into politics by accusing Republicans and “anti-vaxers” of “hate crimes” for daring to disagree with his self-appointed position as the savior of humanity.

According to American cardiologist Dr. Peter A. McCullough and American doctor and biochemist Robert W. Malone, Hotez was directly involved in funding coronavirus gain of functions research.

“The fact that Peter was involved in the gain of function research going back to Obama’s determination that that should not be done, specifically with the coronavirus,” Malone said during a recent interview posted by the website Valuetainment.

“Peter was absolutely involved in the gain of function research that we usually think of as centered around North Carolina, and Peter was clearly and actively involved in trying to suppress any questions about that gain of function research in promoting the alternative storylines that now appear to be a propaganda campaign that may have been mounted by the intelligence community…”

NEW – Dr. Robert Malone highlights Dr. Peter Hotez’s role in funding coronavirus gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, his ties to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and his advocacy for censoring opposing scientific views.@RWMaloneMD @JoeRogan pic.twitter.com/FYsyois2Zh — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 19, 2023

All this has come to the forefront after Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., appeared on podcast king Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. That appearance led to calls from a number of people for Hotez to debate Kennedy on the topic.

Hotez has interacted with Rogan before, but this time he is refusing to engage.

The doctor blasted Rogan for the interview with Kennedy and insisted that Spotify is allowing Rogan to violate its rules against “misinformation.”

For his part, Rogan bristled at Hotez’s attack and challenged the doctor to a debate with Kennedy and offered a $100,000 charitable donation to sweeten the pot. That brought Twitter owner Elon Musk to chat up the proposed debate.

Musk, who has been skeptical of the government response to COVID as well as the efficacy of the vaccines, jumped into the mix and said, “He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

Soon enough, many people began offering to up the charity pot by committing to donations if Hotez were to join the debate. The donations quickly surpassed $1.5 million.

Dr. Hotez, though, is still refusing to debate Kennedy. It seems to be a painful admission that he intends to slink off like a coward who refuses to stand up for his purported facts and common sense on the whole issue. After all, with the huge amount of money offered — that represents a 1,500 percent increase over the initial pot of cash — it seems absurd that he won’t rise to the challenge to benefit his favorite charity.

MSNBC host Medhi Hasan encourages Peter Hotez to NOT debate ⁦@RobertKennedyJr⁩ and laments that ⁦@elonmusk⁩ is encouraging it. He compares those on RFK Jr’s side to holocaust deniers. Hotez agrees: “In science, we don’t typically do debates.” pic.twitter.com/tYHlG2bZr2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 19, 2023



Regardless of the metrics, Hotez is refusing this debate claiming that “science doesn’t do debates.”

“In science, we don’t typically do debates. What we do is we write scientific papers … one doesn’t typically debate science. Maybe the one-off discussion of evolution versus creationism & that sort of thing, but that’s not what we do in science,” Hotez told MSBC, per Mediaite.

“I’ve been on a couple of times and have that discussion with it, but not to turn it into the ‘Jerry Springer Show’ with having RFK Jr. on,” Hotez exclaimed.

It all smacks of fear, not propriety. It seems more likely that Hotez fears being unable to face the hard questions. He may be perfectly prepared to accept softball interviews on MSNBC, but perhaps he is unable to face someone who is skeptical of his claims?

