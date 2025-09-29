Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Appears in Court, 'Massive Amounts' of Digital Evidence to Be Filed

Prosecutors said Monday they are preparing to turn over a “substantial amount of discovery” in the case against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk.

Robinson appeared by audio only at a waiver hearing in Provo, Utah.

His attorneys asked that his jail video feed remain off, leaving only his voice connected to the courtroom, KSL-TV reported.

The case is being driven by massive amounts of digital evidence, prosecutors told the court. They said their office is coordinating with Robinson’s defense team to manage the “voluminous” material.

Defense lawyer Kathryn Nester asked for more time before a preliminary hearing is scheduled, saying the team needs to “get our heads around” the evidence.

She requested another waiver hearing before a preliminary hearing is set.

“It is not our intent to waive a preliminary hearing,” Nester told the judge.

During Monday’s hearing, the judge said the reported LGBT activist was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Every person will be treated with dignity and respect,” Utah District Judge Tony Graf, who briefly addressed Robinson, said.

Fox News carried the hearing live:

WATCH LIVE: Accused Charlie Kirk assassin appears virtually in court https://t.co/1AVPpnbnul — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2025

Robinson faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder.

Prosecutors have already announced they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

The court also approved the appointment of additional defense attorneys experienced in capital cases.

“The goal for his new high-profile defense attorneys in the Tyler Robinson case is going to be keep him off of death row,” Maryland attorney and legal analyst Randolph Rice told Fox News. “And that’s probably their goal right now, or at least that’s what they’re thinking about.”

Kirk, 31, was speaking to about 3,000 people on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck.

Robinson was arrested less than two days later after family and friends convinced him to surrender.

No plea has been entered. The next court date is Oct. 30, when Robinson is expected to appear in person.

