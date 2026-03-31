Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill on Friday that would have renamed a highway in the Phoenix area after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Both the Arizona Senate and House passed the legislation that would have named the Loop 202 freeway, which runs on the southeast side of the Phoenix Metro area, near Turning Point USA’s headquarters, “Charlie Kirk Loop 202.” The legislative chambers both have a Republican majority.

In a Friday letter to Senate President Warren Petersen, who sponsored the bill, Hobbs acknowledged that Kirk’s assassination in September while speaking at a Turning Point campus event in Utah was “tragic” and “horrifying.”

However, she felt that honoring Kirk by naming a highway after him would not be appropriate.

“I will continue working toward solutions that bring people together, but this bill falls short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan,” the governor argued.

“Any renaming of a highway must follow the current process through the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names and not be circumvented by the Legislature,” Hobbs wrote.

🚨🚨 Katie Hobbs just vetoed a bill that would have named the East Valley’s 202 after Charlie Kirk, an Arizona son and patriot. She rejected a license plate earlier this year that would have honored Charlie as well. Katie Hobbs wants us to forget about Charlie Kirk. We won’t.… pic.twitter.com/R6Mex5jW9B — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) March 28, 2026

Petersen responded in a statement, saying, “Governor Hobbs didn’t just veto a bill. She broke with a long-standing Arizona tradition of recognizing impact over politics. Charlie Kirk inspired millions of Americans to engage in their communities, speak freely, and exercise their First Amendment rights. He built something that reached far beyond Arizona, and he brought that energy right here to our state. That kind of influence matters.”

“Arizona has never required political agreement to recognize someone’s contribution to public life,” he continued.

🚨FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Hobbs Rejects Charlie Kirk Loop 202 Bill, Breaks with Arizona’s Nonpartisan Tradition Full press release: https://t.co/dWy0YBBFe6 pic.twitter.com/1zowQs2tZC — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) March 28, 2026

The Arizona Senate Republicans pointed out, “Congressman Ed Pastor, a Democrat, has a major freeway named in his honor, and it was recognized as a tribute to his service and contributions to this state.”

“Today’s decision marks a clear departure from Arizona’s longstanding tradition of recognizing impact over politics.”

Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest in December brings in tens of thousands of people to the downtown Phoenix Convention Center to attend the multi-day festivities, filling hotels and restaurants. TPUSA also hosts faith-based events and other student conferences in the state.

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running for Arizona governor, posted on social media regarding the governor’s veto, “Katie Hobbs wants us to forget about Charlie Kirk. We won’t. And we will honor him in November by voting her out of office.”

The Arizona Capitol Times reported in January that Hobbs holds the record for the most vetoes of any governor in Arizona history, with 390 at that time.

Earlier this month, Hobbs, who is seeking re-election in November, also vetoed a bill that would have created a specialty license plate honoring Kirk, with some of the proceeds going to support Turning Point USA.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, specialty license plates cost an additional $25 upon purchase and then annually, $17 of which goes to the cause the purchaser chooses to support, such as veterans, health, and educational organizations, or even the Arizona Cardinals’ and Phoenix Suns/Mercury’s charity arms.

Turning Point Action, TPUSA’s separate political arm which would not have received proceeds from the license plate sales, has already endorsed Biggs, who is leading in the GOP primary.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.