Share
News

China Gets Sobering Message: The Ship It Just Put a Hole in Is Covered by US Mutual Defense Treaty

 By Jared Harris  August 20, 2024 at 9:04am
Share

A Philippine navy ship was left with a gaping hole in its hull after a confrontation with Chinese naval forces.

The incident happened Monday as vessels from the two countries collided in the contentious South China Sea.

The United States issued a warning after the incident, reminding Beijing that vessels such as the one China left with a pierced hull are covered under a mutual defense treaty.

The collision happened around 3:24 a.m., according to Reuters.

At that time, two Philippine navy ships, the Cape Engano and the Bagacay, were on a resupply mission for the garrison covering Flat Island and Lawak Island.

Trending:
Watch: Rep. Jamie Raskin Suffers Most Humiliating Moment of DNC in the Middle of His Nasty Jab at Trump

While moving near the Sabina Shoal, Cape Engano and a Chinese ship collided.

Shortly after the initial impact, the Bagacay was rammed twice by a Chinese Coast Guard ship. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the hit left a three-foot-wide hole in the side of the vessel.

An auxiliary room was left damaged in the impact on the Bagacay.

Will war erupt in the South China Sea?

Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela posted multiple photographs of the damage to the social media platform X, showing the sizable hole from both outside and within the ship.

Related:
More Than 1.3 Million Vehicles Recalled, Wide Range of Models Flagged

This is not the first time China and the Philippines have scrapped over territory and water in the South China Sea.

In June the Chinese Coast Guard temporarily seized Philippine resupply boats near the Second Thomas Shoal, stripping the vessels of equipment before retreating.

China has also been hardening security on natural bits of land in the South China Sea and other area near to its coast, adding anti-ship missiles and other measures.

Beijing is painting the most recent confrontation as the result of Philippine aggression and recklessness, releasing a video claiming to show a Philippine ship “deliberately ramming” one of the Chinese vessels, Reuters reported.

Regardless of who is at fault, the United States is using the heated confrontation to remind Beijing of American obligations in the Pacific.

“These actions are the latest examples of the [People’s Republic of China] using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims,” the U.S. State Department said in a Monday news released. “The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct.”

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft — including those of its Coast Guard — anywhere in the South China Sea.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




China Gets Sobering Message: The Ship It Just Put a Hole in Is Covered by US Mutual Defense Treaty
Dad Casts Out a Worm on 3-Year-Old Daughter's Pink Fishing Rod, Breaks Two State Records With His Catch
Watch: Robber Made to Regret It as 8-Year-Old Girl Enters the Picture with a Baseball Bat
Iconic US Landmark Collapses Hours After Haunting Video Is Taken
NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch Arrested on Multiple Charges
See more...

Conversation