A Philippine navy ship was left with a gaping hole in its hull after a confrontation with Chinese naval forces.

The incident happened Monday as vessels from the two countries collided in the contentious South China Sea.

The United States issued a warning after the incident, reminding Beijing that vessels such as the one China left with a pierced hull are covered under a mutual defense treaty.

The collision happened around 3:24 a.m., according to Reuters.

At that time, two Philippine navy ships, the Cape Engano and the Bagacay, were on a resupply mission for the garrison covering Flat Island and Lawak Island.

While moving near the Sabina Shoal, Cape Engano and a Chinese ship collided.

Shortly after the initial impact, the Bagacay was rammed twice by a Chinese Coast Guard ship. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the hit left a three-foot-wide hole in the side of the vessel.

An auxiliary room was left damaged in the impact on the Bagacay.

Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela posted multiple photographs of the damage to the social media platform X, showing the sizable hole from both outside and within the ship.

This is not the first time China and the Philippines have scrapped over territory and water in the South China Sea.

In June the Chinese Coast Guard temporarily seized Philippine resupply boats near the Second Thomas Shoal, stripping the vessels of equipment before retreating.

China has also been hardening security on natural bits of land in the South China Sea and other area near to its coast, adding anti-ship missiles and other measures.

Beijing is painting the most recent confrontation as the result of Philippine aggression and recklessness, releasing a video claiming to show a Philippine ship “deliberately ramming” one of the Chinese vessels, Reuters reported.

Regardless of who is at fault, the United States is using the heated confrontation to remind Beijing of American obligations in the Pacific.

“These actions are the latest examples of the [People’s Republic of China] using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims,” the U.S. State Department said in a Monday news released. “The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct.”

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft — including those of its Coast Guard — anywhere in the South China Sea.”

