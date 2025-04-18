Fact Check: Is Karmelo Anthony's Alleged Murder of Austin Metcalf Comparable to Kyle Rittenhouse's Situation?

Now that the myths about the death of Austin Metcalf are out of the way — that he died of a drug overdose, that he had “sucker-punched” his alleged killer, Karmelo Anthony, etc. — defenders of the alleged killer are now floating a new defense: What he did was no different than what Kyle Rittenhouse did.

For those of you who are unaware of the specifics, Metcalf died after a stabbing at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2.

After he asked Anthony to move out of an area reserved for his high school’s team, which Anthony was not on, Anthony reportedly dared the 17-year-old Metcalf to touch him while reaching inside his bag.

After he touched Anthony to get him to move, Anthony took a knife out and allegedly stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. First responders attempted resuscitation, but to no avail; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony, also 17, fled from the scene but was later apprehended. He was charged with first-degree murder and had his bond set at $1 million. He had it lowered to $250,000 despite the fact that his family had raised considerable cash from a GiveSendGo operation. He’s since been released on bond but will have to wear an ankle monitor and remain under house arrest with a parent or designated adult with him at all times, according to KDFW. He is not allowed to make direct or indirect contact with Metcalf’s family.

The Metcalf killing has attracted a strong response, with the internet divided over the fact that Metcalf was white and Anthony is black. Defenders of Metcalf have argued that lawyers and representatives of the family have been trying to stoke racial resentments to drum up support for someone who doesn’t have a particularly good defense. Anthony’s supporters, meanwhile, say that he was acting in self-defense, that he’s been demonized due to his color, and that Metcalf isn’t the angel he’s been portrayed as.

To a certain extent, this doesn’t seem to have panned out for them, particularly given that eyewitness statements largely back up police accounts of what they say was first-degree murder. Thus, a new tack has been adopted by Anthony’s team: He’s just like Kyle Rittenhouse.

As Newsweek reported Tuesday, many on social media were pushing the similarities between Anthony and Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all charges in November 2021:

White folks out here asking why Karmelo Anthony had a knife but had no problem with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse having an AR 15 that he wasn’t licensed to carry. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 7, 2025

Kyle Rittenhouse can be 17 with an AR-15, Karmelo Anthony CAN’T be 17 with a knife. Make it make sense. This the sense pic.twitter.com/jOsMKEvXYu — Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) April 5, 2025

And it wasn’t just social media personages, either.

During a Thursday media briefing, Dominique Alexander, a progressive activist who’s the head of the Next Generation Action Network and who was speaking on the family’s behalf, wondered aloud why there wasn’t video of the killing like there was in case of Rittenhouse or Daniel Penny, the Marine who was charged (and acquitted) in the death of Jordan Neely, a mentally ill man he subdued on the New York City subway.

“Because these racist bigots try to prevent us from standing up for our baby, our boy, he should be afforded the same rights that Kyle Rittenhouse had, Daniel Penny and all of the people who have claimed whatever their defense was — he should be afforded the same right,” Alexander said.

“Nobody in the public media has one video camera, but we got the video of Kyle Rittenhouse with an AK-47 shooting three people in the back,” he added. “We got that, and he raised more than $2 million publicly, and nobody said anything.”

Baby-shaker @niquealex lies about @ThisIsKyleR during a press conference for Karmelo Anthony: “We’ve got the video of Kyle Rittenhouse with an AK-47 shooting 3 people in the back” pic.twitter.com/7ndlTZOJaE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 17, 2025

So, do those facts add up?

First, we can start with what Alexander gets wrong: Rittenhouse did not shoot anyone in the back, nor is their video of him shooting them, nor did he have an AK-47.

Rittenhouse, as you may remember, was 17 when he traveled 15 miles from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he worked as a lifeguard. He and other armed men protected a used car dealership from vandalism due to riots over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

According to the Daily Wire, Rittenhouse’s gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P15, a variation on the AR-15. Prosecutors claimed the gun was purchased and carried illegally, but a judge threw out that charge due to an exception in the law, which allows minors to carry certain shotguns and rifles so long as they aren’t short-barreled.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Rittenhouse was threatened by Joseph Rosenbaum, a Kenosha resident who had just been released from the hospital for a suicide attempt. The 36-year-old Rosenbaum had a considerable criminal record, including a 2002 conviction on child molestation charges. He spent over 14 years in prison on that charge due to numerous disciplinary infractions, Fox News reported.

Journalists at the scene recall Rosenbaum acting in a threatening way toward others. One witness said that he’d made death threats that were directed toward Rittenhouse and another man when Rittenhouse tried to calm a disagreement between the two.

Later, drone footage showed Rittenhouse being pursued by a group of people, including Rosenbaum. Another individual fired a gunshot into the air during the encounter as Rosenbaum lunged for his rifle. At that point, Rittenhouse fired at Rosenbaum, killing him with four shots.

Shortly after Rosenbaum was killed, another rioter, 26-year-old Anthony Huber, chased after him and hit him in the chest with a skateboard. Rittenhouse shot Huber, too, killing him. Huber also had a long rap sheet of violent offenses.

A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot by Rittenhouse in the arm after approaching him with a handgun. Grosskreutz’s concealed carry permit was expired; he survived.

After the shootings, Rittenhouse turned himself into police, as immortalized in a famous video which left many on the left wondering why police didn’t shoot him dead:

After alleged mass shooter Kyle Rittenhouse shot several people in Kenosha, he casually walked towards police and gave them what appears to be a pre-planned hand signal. And the police didn’t lay a finger on him. The police are working hand and hand with these terrorists groups pic.twitter.com/sVpqj0ax8q — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 26, 2020

When several GoFundMe drives were set up to pay for Rittenhouse’s defense, they were shut down by the site. Facebook essentially branded him a murderer without due process and promised to delete any supportive posts of him in the wake of the shooting. Joe Biden’s campaign released an ad essentially branding him a white supremacist before his trial began:

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

It’s worth noting that none of the three individuals were shot in the back by Rittenhouse, nor did video show any such thing, contra Alexander. He also didn’t get out of prison on bail for months, although there remains some question whether his first legal team — led by general-issue charlatan Lin Wood, who also seized upon the case as a fundraising opportunity for himself — was responsible for that delay. (Rittenhouse has publicly stated that’s the reason why.)

Whatever the case, Rittenhouse had every reason to believe his life was in danger — which is why he was found not guilty. His GoFundMes were shut down. He sat behind bars. He was painted as a violent white supremacist by the man who would become president of the United States. Support for him on social media was silenced.

Here are the facts in the Metcalf-Anthony case, as we know them.

Metcalf, a student at Frisco Memorial High School, first confronted Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, at around 10 a.m. on April 2. Anthony was in a tent reserved for Memorial High School athletes, and Metcalf asked Anthony to leave.

“Touch me and see what happens,” Anthony reportedly said, according to the arrest report. Metcalf touched him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf “and then ran away,” the police report stated, according to ABC News.

Once he was caught, Anthony asked if what he did “could be considered self-defense,” telling officers, “He put his hands on me, I told him not to.” When a police officer said he had “the alleged suspect,” Anthony responded, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

There’s been no shortage of people declaring him innocent on social media, and nobody seems to be stepping in to stop it. He was released from jail in days. As of Thursday, CNN reported, a GiveSendGo fund for the family had raised over $450,000. The family is now using that money to rent a $900,000 home in a gated community and has obtained a new car, according to the New York Post.

It is not, as of what we know right now, any more complicated than that.

Rittenhouse was actively chased by armed rioters. Anthony was the only armed man during the confrontation. Rittenhouse was defending a business during a riot with rioters who weren’t supposed to be out in the streets. Anthony was someplace he wasn’t supposed to be. Furthermore, there was no racial component to the Rittenhouse case; all of the men he shot were white. And, most importantly, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, while Anthony still faces murder charges.

Karmelo Anthony is, like any American, innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. However, the only similarity between his case and that of Kyle Rittenhouse is that both faced murder charges. Beyond that, there’s virtually no parallels between the two. We rate this claim as false.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.