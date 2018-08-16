Christian School Under Fire for Enforcing Hair Code with Prospective Black Student

A small Christian school in Florida became the target of a media firestorm after it turned away a kid who had dreadlocks on Monday.

Orange County’s A Book’s Christian Academy prohibited 6-year-old student C.J. Stanley from attending the school with hair below his ears, reported The Washington Post.

“I still have the same rules I always had,” school administrator Sue Book told WaPo. “The girls wear skirts, the boys wear trousers, hair above their ears and off their collars.”

Book’s husband, Rev. John Butler Book, founded the school in 1971. The Orlando Sentinel said he was “trying to save Central Florida from the same fate as Sodom, both inside his school and out.”

“When he wants something, he’s got to meet his requirements,” Stanley’s father, Clinton Stanley Sr., said about his son. “His requirements were he had to learn how to spell. I said, ‘You learn these words, you get your hair twisted.’”

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

The younger Stanley had worn his dreadlocks during kindergarten, but his parents switched him to Book’s Christian, which has 48 students and six faculty members, upon accepting a Florida tuition aid program.

“All boys hair must be a tapered cut, off the collar and ears,” states the school’s handbook, which Book claims Stanley’s family, who is Christian, received.

“There are to be no dreads, Mohawks, designs, unnatural color, or unnatural designs.”

But the student’s father asserts he had not seen the handbook until Monday, “or else (he’d) have never put my son through this embarrassment.”

Would you have pulled your child out of this school? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The elder Stanley recorded his conversation with a school official.

“And they’re supposed to be Christian!” the father said. “In their book it says God has hair ‘like wool.’ They’re supposed to be Christian! Get the f— out of here.”

The Stanleys subsequently enrolled their son in a larger public school, trading in Bible lessons for C.J.’s ability to keep his haircut. But the school received criticism from social justice activists, including Black Lives Matter’s Shaun King, and five police officers came to A Books Christian Academy to provide extra security.

This is absolutely infuriating. This sharp young Black boy, clean as ever, gets kicked out of school because he has dreads. His father rightfully struggles to maintain his emotions at the disappointment of it all. pic.twitter.com/WOpUGLqg8l — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 15, 2018

RELATED: Study: Children with Religious Parents Less Likely To Commit Suicide

Book reports that the vast majority of the school’s students are black. The administrator filmed herself asking students about her “rule about color.” The students responded “it doesn’t matter!”

“Obviously, I’m not a racist,” Book said to NBC-2 WESH. “In our school, our song is: Jesus loves the little children of the world, red and yellow black and white, they are precious in his sight.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.