Share
Commentary
Commentary
Illustration of GROK, France, March 7, 2025. Grok is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, based on a large language model (LLM). It is developed at the initiative of Elon Musk in response to the rise of OpenAI s ChatGPT. (Photo by Riccardo Milani Hans Lucas Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by RICCARDO MILANIHans LucasAFP via Getty Images)

Christian Writer Reveals Demonic Response She Received from AI After Asking for Editing Help

 By Michael Schwarz  November 10, 2025 at 11:24am
Share

Frequent visitors to the social media platform X might associate artificial intelligence with hilarious political memes.

While using X’s AI assistant “Grok,” however, Christian writer Megan Basham of the Daily Wire encountered something far more sinister.

On Sunday morning Basham asked Grok to “edit a couple of clunky paragraphs I’d written about Christian colleges for better flow.” In response, she received not written text, but a literal demonic image.

Alarmingly, no matter what Basham did, Grok seemed to have a mind of its own.

“For those asking about prompt, I kept trying to paste in a couple of paragraphs from a story I was working on,” she wrote on X. “For some reason, Grok kept turning it into a screenshot. So when I finally submitted as a screenshot, this was the response.”

Do you trust AI?

One must also note the content of the “clunky paragraphs” that Basham asked Grok to edit.

She had written, for instance, about “sexuality, gender identity, and race-based politics,” as well as “trans-identifying students.” Later in the paragraph, she also referred to slain Christian conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

Needless to say, a story of this kind provides fodder for those already inclined to sound the alarm about AI.

Related:
Lawsuit: Parents Say ChatGPT Convinced Their Teen to End His Life: AI Was His 'Closest Confidant'

In recent months, for instance, we have read horror stories about AI’s impact on teenagers and the mentally disturbed in general.

So does AI have a demonic component? On this question, we should have no doubt.

“When AI tells you what it is, believe it,” Sean Davis of The Federalist wrote in response to Basham.

Demons, of course, have used every medium ever invented to tempt human beings to abandon God.

And is there something about Basham’s particular subject matter — Christian colleges, identity politics, and Kirk’s murder — that either riles or attracts demonic forces?

Readers can make up their own minds. Personally, I will continue to use the technology when helpful, while laughing at the side-splitting memes clever people create.

Otherwise, I will approach AI with humility and when appropriate, treat it as I would a Ouija board.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Christian Writer Reveals Demonic Response She Received from AI After Asking for Editing Help
BBC Finds Star Anchor Showed Bias by Correctly Pointing Out 'Pregnant People' are 'Women' During Report
Liberal Media Worried That Mamdani Will Chase Away Swing Voters From The Democratic Party
Feds Battening Down Hatches as J6 Pipe Bomb Revelation Nears - 'Biggest Scandal of My Lifetime' Says Glenn Beck Who Has Inside Track on Story
Mamdani Interview Ended by Staffer After Reporter Asks Uncomfortable Question
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation