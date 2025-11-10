Frequent visitors to the social media platform X might associate artificial intelligence with hilarious political memes.

While using X’s AI assistant “Grok,” however, Christian writer Megan Basham of the Daily Wire encountered something far more sinister.

On Sunday morning Basham asked Grok to “edit a couple of clunky paragraphs I’d written about Christian colleges for better flow.” In response, she received not written text, but a literal demonic image.

Um I just asked Grok how it would edit a couple of clunky paragraphs I’d written about Christian colleges for better flow, and it replied with this image. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JCRUCB146t — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 9, 2025

Alarmingly, no matter what Basham did, Grok seemed to have a mind of its own.

“For those asking about prompt, I kept trying to paste in a couple of paragraphs from a story I was working on,” she wrote on X. “For some reason, Grok kept turning it into a screenshot. So when I finally submitted as a screenshot, this was the response.”

For those asking about prompt, I kept trying to paste in a couple of paragraphs from a story I was working on. For some reason, Grok kept turning it into a screenshot. So when I finally submitted as a screenshot, this was the response. pic.twitter.com/S01SrgyTiF — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 10, 2025

One must also note the content of the “clunky paragraphs” that Basham asked Grok to edit.

She had written, for instance, about “sexuality, gender identity, and race-based politics,” as well as “trans-identifying students.” Later in the paragraph, she also referred to slain Christian conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

So this was the prompt and this was the paragraph I pasted in: In recent months, Christian podcasters like Alisa Childers and Krista Bontrager have been raising the alarm about unbiblical compromises they believe Biola has been making on issues like sexuality, gender identity,… pic.twitter.com/yzwxMhOqze — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 9, 2025

Needless to say, a story of this kind provides fodder for those already inclined to sound the alarm about AI.

In recent months, for instance, we have read horror stories about AI’s impact on teenagers and the mentally disturbed in general.

So does AI have a demonic component? On this question, we should have no doubt.

“When AI tells you what it is, believe it,” Sean Davis of The Federalist wrote in response to Basham.

When AI tells you what it is, believe it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 9, 2025

Demons, of course, have used every medium ever invented to tempt human beings to abandon God.

And is there something about Basham’s particular subject matter — Christian colleges, identity politics, and Kirk’s murder — that either riles or attracts demonic forces?

Readers can make up their own minds. Personally, I will continue to use the technology when helpful, while laughing at the side-splitting memes clever people create.

Otherwise, I will approach AI with humility and when appropriate, treat it as I would a Ouija board.

