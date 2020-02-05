Church Caves, Apologizes for Upholding Biblical Standard for Marriage

After putting out one of the most non-controversial statements a Christian church could make, the Church of England is now begging the outage mob to forgive it for declaring marriage to be between a man and a woman.

“We as Archbishops, alongside the bishops of the Church of England, apologise and take responsibility for releasing a statement last week which we acknowledge has jeopardised trust,” Dr. John Sentamu, archbishop of York, and Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, said in a joint statement on Jan. 30.

“We are very sorry and recognise the division and hurt this has caused,” they added.

“At our meeting of the College of Bishops of the Church of England this week we continued our commitment to the Living in Love and Faith project which is about questions of human identity, sexuality and marriage.

“This process is intended to help us all to build bridges that will enable the difficult conversations that are necessary as, together, we discern the way forward for the Church of England,” the statement concluded.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

The absurdity of a Christian church apologizing for taking a stand in defense of the Biblical view of marriage shows how far down the rabbit hole we have gone as a society.

“It has always been the position of the Church of England that marriage is a creation ordinance, a gift of God in creation and a means of his grace,” the House of Bishops of the Church of England had said in pastoral statement on civil partnerships in December.

“Marriage, defined as a faithful, committed, permanent and legally sanctioned relationship between a man and a woman making a public commitment to each other, is central to the stability and health of human society.

“We believe that it continues to provide the best context for the raising of children, although it is not the only context that can be of benefit to children, especially where the alternative may be long periods in institutional care,” the statement said.

Should the church have stuck to its original statement? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (34 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

It is mind-boggling that this statement could be considered controversial, and it is unlikely that any other faith would be asked to abandon its principles to be politically correct.

The Word of God does not change because you do not like it.

It does not change to make people more comfortable with their sins.

Every human being ever born, other than Jesus himself, has been a sinner.

The Bible was not written to make us feel better about sinning.

RELATED: DeSoto: The Democratic Cycle of Decline Can Be Broken by Trump Teaming Up with Christians

The saddest part of this story is not the social justice warriors doing what they normally do.

It’s that the church caved to them.

And the apology was still not good enough for the progressive members of the church, who issued a statement asking for “more than words.”

“Whilst we are grateful for the Archbishops’ apology and the recognition that their statement has jeopardized our trust, the fact is more than words are now needed,” the statement read.

“Over 3500 people have now signed our open letter, which includes nearly 90 members of General Synod and a range of other senior church leaders. This shows the strength of concern that exists across the Church of England that its mission is being significantly damaged and that their promise of a ‘radical new Christian inclusion’ must now be delivered.

“We await the evidence that they have truly heard and taken onboard our concerns by what comes out in the Living in Love and Faith report, and the willingness to engage directly with those whose lives it primarily affects,” it said.

The lesson here is simple — never cave to the outrage mob, because when you do, they will always ask for more.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.