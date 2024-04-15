Clarence Thomas Unexpectedly Absent for Supreme Court Oral Arguments

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was not present on Monday for oral arguments for two cases on the docket.

NBC News reported no explanation was offered for the jurist’s absence. Chief Justice John Roberts issued a succinct statement in which he told the media that Thomas “is not on the bench today.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not attend oral arguments on Monday, but the court did not give a reason for his absence. https://t.co/8nvLVXc44a — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 15, 2024

Roberts added the most-tenured judge on the court would still “participate fully” in both cases, but he did not offer any further information.

It was unclear if Thomas, 75, would be working remotely or if he would return to work in person on Tuesday.

According to Axios, the court is currently hearing arguments for two cases — one of which is related to an anti-bribery statute in Snyder v. United States.

The other case, Chiaverini v. City of Napoleon, Ohio, is a Fourth Amendment case

Thomas missed several days in March 2022 after he was hospitalized for an infection, Reuters reported at the time.

Is Clarence Thomas a good Supreme Court Justice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In that instance, the court offered an explanation for his absence.

Likewise, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch missed a day last February when the court told NBC News the judge was feeling “under the weather.”

When pressed for comment about Thomas’ unexplained day off on Monday, a representative for the court declined to comment.

As the Associated Press noted, it is common for the court to offer a reason for the absence of a justice but not unheard of if no reason is given.

In the cases of Gorsuch and Thomas, neither of them missed any work during their sick days.

Mark Stern of Slate reported Thomas would not be phoning in on Monday, as he has been known to do during absences.

Context that may or may not be helpful: In the recent past, Justice Thomas phoned into oral arguments when he couldn’t attend in person, allowing him to ask questions remotely. He isn’t doing so this time. https://t.co/kUPPxP36RD — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 15, 2024

Thomas has served on the court since 1991, when he was nominated by then-President George H.W. Bush and later confirmed by the Senate with staunch opposition from then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden.

Thomas is a staunch conservative who makes up part of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.