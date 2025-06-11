Clash Between Social Media Influencers Leads to Deadly Shooting at Bellagio Fountains: Las Vegas Police

What began as a snarly feud on social media ended in gunfire along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, with two people dead and one man arrested for the crime.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, turned himself in to Henderson, Nevada, police on Monday morning, according to KVVU-TV.

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other,” police said in a statement.

Officers patrolling Las Vegas Boulevard heard gunfire at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said, according to KSNV-TV.

The suspect and victims “had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms,” he said.

KSNV’s report said there had been “an ongoing conflict between two social media personalities known as ‘Sin City Manny’ and ‘Finny Da Legend.’”

The victims were identified as Tanisha Finley, 43, and Rodney Finley, 44, according to The New York Times.

Video of the incident shows a man opening fire as pedestrians flee. About seven shots are heard in the video.

WARNING: The following social media post contains language and scenes of violence that most will find offensive.

Was thinking of heading to Vegas next week. Not no more! YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise shot another YouTuber Finny Da Legend while he was Live Streaming from Vegas tonight. I see other peoples comments that both YouTube creators were at odds with each other. Over what I don’t know? pic.twitter.com/bLcyRqdZOp — Curtis Fernheiser III (@CurtFernheiser) June 9, 2025

The Las Vegas Review-Journal sought to get to the bottom of the incident.

Marc Sanson, a Las Vegas-based YouTuber, said he knew the victims, calling Finley by his YouTube handle of “Finny.”

“What happened last night was a terrible act of hate, and we are heartbroken for the children and families on both sides, as well as the sorrow of losing our close friends,” Sanson said.

Professional gambler Todd Witteles posted a video indicating that Ruiz and Finley had a feud going that dated back to 2023.

Witteles said many of the videos posted by Finny Da Legend mocked those of “Sin City Manny,” which was Ruiz’s YouTube handle.

“He would play Manny’s videos; he would sit with his friends and they would laugh at them,” Witteles said. “They’d make fun of Manny, the way he looked. They’d make fun of the way Manny’s wife looked. He’d make fun of what they were doing.”

The Review-Journal noted that in 2024, there were allegations from Finley that Ruiz’s wife was trying to hurt Finley’s channel by alleging copyright violations.

That led to an increase in comments from Finley to antagonize Ruiz.

On June 3, a video posted on the Finny Da Legend’s site attacked Ruiz.

“Mental illness is real, and we can clearly see this guy is mentally ill,” Finny said. “Y’all know that channel means everything to him. He don’t got no outside friends, nothing. I don’t think I could do it (take his account), in my heart. And I’m saying this online so he can see it, too.”

