Fugitive Taunts Law Enforcement on Social Media, Quickly Regrets It

A Tennessee sheriff’s office says it was challenged to a game of “hide and seek” — and won.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday on Facebook that it had arrested Devon Bart, 25.

The post said that Bart “made posts on social media that assisted with his apprehension.”

The post said Bart was wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

But Bart, the post said, offered a challenge instead of surrendering.

“Bart posted pictures on TikTok, challenging deputies to locate him,” the post said.

“In the pictures, Bart claimed that if he was going to jail, the authorities would have to find him first,” the department posted.

Deputies said they did so, putting Bart into the Shelby County Jail.

“We take all warrants and the law very seriously at the Sheriff’s Office,” Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said.

“Evading Deputies is not a game — ignoring the law has serious consequences,” he said.

Court documents said the warrant to arrest Bart came after allegations of a confrontation that took place at a former girlfriend’s place of work, according to WHBQ-TV.

The allegations against Bart were that he cursed at the woman repeatedly, took away her wallet, threw a debit card belonging to her down a gutter, and took away the keys to a rental car the woman had driven to work on the day of the alleged incident, the station said, citing court documents.

The Sheriff’s Office said that its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

As noted by The Week, taking to social media has had negative consequences for more than a few alleged lawbreakers.

For example, there was Michael Baker, 20, who posted a photo on Facebook back in 2012.

In the picture, he was siphoning gasoline from a police vehicle while extending the middle finger of one hand. He later told Facebook friends: “Lol i went too jail over Facebook.”

