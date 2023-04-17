CNN Announces Premiere of New Show, And It's Not Going Over Well with the Public

CNN, which has recently struggled with historically low ratings amid lineup changes, was mocked online after it reminded people about the debut of a new show with some not-so-new faces.

Last month, the network announced the creation of a new daily afternoon show called “CNN News Central” in a news release.

The show would join the lineup in order to “bring a more dynamic and illustrative approach to covering news and the developing stories of the day.”

But it is hosted by Brianna Keilar, Jim Sciutto and Boris Sanchez.

Keilar and Sciutto have each been with CNN in the daytime lineup as anchors for years while Sanchez has been with the network since 2015.

On Monday, CNN tweeted about the show to remind viewers of its premiere later in the day.

The attempt to drum up buzz backfired, as the network was met with mockery.

Twitter users who came across the post made note of CNN’s recent attempts to try seemingly anything to help it compete with its cable news rivals:

You have to admire the perseverence. They keep taking the same people who nobody watches or wants to watch, scrambling them up like eggs, re-branding them with new generic and banal slogans (CNN News Central!) and hoping that, this time, something will click. 💪 https://t.co/sTEMlaFYjR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 17, 2023

CNN needs more help than just rebranding. — Z (@Zclove2bme) April 17, 2023

You didn’t change the meal. You merely rearranged the crap on the plate. — J. J. Way (@Oddtask) April 17, 2023

I can see the future… pic.twitter.com/4lV6XsgYFK — RobbyBaron (@RobbyBaronUp) April 17, 2023

More trash rearranged, should be great. Lol — Travis Neliton (@TravisNelitons) April 17, 2023

Sorry, but have other plans. 😬🙄😂 — Alan Kruss (@alan_kruss) April 17, 2023

THE PROPAGANDA IS VERY PROUD OF ITSELF (u suck) — ｆｏｌｌｏｗｅｒ (@ClobberChop) April 17, 2023

Who? — Anus meus ardet (@FLSoccerFan) April 17, 2023

Of “CNN News Central,” the network said the show will “serve as the core hub of the network’s best-in-class newsgathering operation during the day, bringing stories to viewers in real time, while offering perspective and context to key issues.”

The news release said, “Modeled after CNN’s special election programming, ‘CNN News Central’ uses similar technology and storytelling tools and applies them to news well beyond politics.”

The news release concluded, “The immersive approach will showcase what CNN does best — breaking news, visual storytelling, and factual, impactful reporting.”

CNN saw its lowest-rated month in a decade in February, Forbes reported.

