CNN Conservative Scott Jennings Being Pushed to Jump Into Major Senate Race: Report

CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings is seeing encouragement to make a bid for the upcoming United States Senate race in Kentucky.

The political strategist and writer would be one of multiple Republicans vying to replace Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who formerly led Republicans in the upper chamber, in the 2026 midterm elections.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that Jennings has been “publicly and privately” encouraged to run for the open seat.

Talk radio host Erick Erickson asked if he could nominate Jennings for the “United States Senate from the Commonwealth of Kentucky” and said he would be “a hell of a McConnell replacement.”

Dustin Grage, a columnist for Townhall and a Republican strategist, likewise said he would support Jennings in the race.

“But he’d also make a fine governor for the great state of Kentucky as well,” Grage added.

Jennings served as the political director for President George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign in Kentucky.

He served as associate director in the Office of Political Affairs in the former commander-in-chief’s White House before he was named special assistant to Bush in the fall of 2005.

Jennings is also considered an advisor for McConnell, according to Fox News.

The pundit is now known for sparring regularly on CNN with left-leaning colleagues and guests.

Scott Jennings brutally reminds CNN Abby Philip that Dan Bongino’s appointment to Deputy FBI Director is based on President Trump’s authority and not on Democrats who refuse to get over their embarrassing election loss. pic.twitter.com/EEHkvpghAH — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 25, 2025

JENNINGS: The President is in charge of the military, is he not? TOURE: [Silenced deer in the headlights look] It’s amazing CNN let someone this clueless onto their network to debate Scott Jennings. Pure comedy. pic.twitter.com/3BxfwEq3eF — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 27, 2025

If he were to enter the race, Jennings would compete for the Republican nomination with former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has officially announced his candidacy.

Cameron noted in a campaign video that McConnell, 83, who has served continuously in the Senate since 1985, voted against the confirmations of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“You should expect a senator from Kentucky to vote for those nominees to advance the America first agenda,” Cameron said, per Fox News.

Cameron narrowly lost his challenge to Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023.

Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican from Kentucky, is also considering a bid for the Senate seat.

McConnell announced in a recent floor speech that he would end his lengthy tenure in the Senate once his current term expires.

“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” he remarked.

“Every day in between, I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime,” McConnell added.

“I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

