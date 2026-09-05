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Dunkin' Opened a Drive-Thru Lane Just for Dogs — And It Was Pure Joy

 By Ben Zeisloft  September 5, 2026 at 7:30am
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Dunkin’ collaborated with dog brand BARK to host a one-day dog drive-thru experience in Quincy, Massachusetts.

An Aug. 24 news release from Dunkin’ revealed that the partnership, which has entered its 7th year, would create the “first-ever official dog drive-thru experience, designed especially for dogs.”

The Dunkin’ location in Quincy, Massachusetts, featured a “Dunkin’ for Dogs” drive-thru on Aug. 26 to mark National Dog Day.

“For one day only, one drive-thru lane will remain open for guests, while the second lane will welcome dogs for an experience complete with dog treats, limited-edition BARK x Dunkin’ bandanas,” the news release said.

The second drive-thru lane also had “the opportunity to receive plush toys from the new BARK x Dunkin’ Collection with a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation.”

While the drive-thru was limited to the Quincy location, other restaurants across the country offered the bandanas, as well as plush toys.

“Designed from a dog’s perspective by BARK’s in-house design team, each toy is available as a thank-you when guests make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation,” the news release added.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation works to place trained facility dogs in children’s hospitals.

The animals teach children how to take medication, as well as provide comfort and motivation during treatment.

The partnership has raised over $15 million for the cause, selling more than one million commemorative dog toys in the process.

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There have been 54 facility dogs placed in 37 hospitals across the nation.

The toys this year included a “Wake-Up Wrap” in which treats can be hidden, as well as a “Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher” and an “Iced Signature Latte & Chocolate Frosted Sprinkles Donut.”

They came with a donation between $14 and $20.

Dave Stangle, vice president of brand marketing at BARK, said of the drive-thru event that “seven years and a million toys later, this tradition has become something dog parents look forward to.”

“And it all comes back to the rituals we have with our dogs, that dogs go where their people go. The drive-thru makes that official. This year, dogs aren’t just tagging along, they’re the ones being served.”

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Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




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