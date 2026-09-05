Dunkin' Opened a Drive-Thru Lane Just for Dogs — And It Was Pure Joy

Dunkin’ collaborated with dog brand BARK to host a one-day dog drive-thru experience in Quincy, Massachusetts.

An Aug. 24 news release from Dunkin’ revealed that the partnership, which has entered its 7th year, would create the “first-ever official dog drive-thru experience, designed especially for dogs.”

The Dunkin’ location in Quincy, Massachusetts, featured a “Dunkin’ for Dogs” drive-thru on Aug. 26 to mark National Dog Day.

“For one day only, one drive-thru lane will remain open for guests, while the second lane will welcome dogs for an experience complete with dog treats, limited-edition BARK x Dunkin’ bandanas,” the news release said.

Dunkin’ is officially serving a new kind of customer at the drive-thru: dogs. The coffee chain teams up with BARK to open its first-ever official dog drive-thru in Quincy, Massachusetts, giving pups their own lane complete with treats and limited-edition bandanas for National… pic.twitter.com/UpDKBwHw8d — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 29, 2026

The second drive-thru lane also had “the opportunity to receive plush toys from the new BARK x Dunkin’ Collection with a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation.”

While the drive-thru was limited to the Quincy location, other restaurants across the country offered the bandanas, as well as plush toys.

“Designed from a dog’s perspective by BARK’s in-house design team, each toy is available as a thank-you when guests make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation,” the news release added.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation works to place trained facility dogs in children’s hospitals.

The animals teach children how to take medication, as well as provide comfort and motivation during treatment.

The partnership has raised over $15 million for the cause, selling more than one million commemorative dog toys in the process.

Dunkin’ opened a drive-thru lane specifically for dogs: On National Dog Day, Dunkin’ and BARK launched a dedicated dog drive-thru in Massachusetts where pups get treats and toys — and donations go toward placing therapy dogs in… https://t.co/flGrUh0y7L #NationalDogDay #Dunkin pic.twitter.com/2raRqup6x9 — Quartz (@qz) August 25, 2026

There have been 54 facility dogs placed in 37 hospitals across the nation.

The toys this year included a “Wake-Up Wrap” in which treats can be hidden, as well as a “Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher” and an “Iced Signature Latte & Chocolate Frosted Sprinkles Donut.”

They came with a donation between $14 and $20.

Dave Stangle, vice president of brand marketing at BARK, said of the drive-thru event that “seven years and a million toys later, this tradition has become something dog parents look forward to.”

“And it all comes back to the rituals we have with our dogs, that dogs go where their people go. The drive-thru makes that official. This year, dogs aren’t just tagging along, they’re the ones being served.”

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