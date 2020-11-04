CNN Exit Polls Give Positive Indicators for Trump

While it’s not as good as an actual electoral vote, President Donald Trump received some good news nonetheless early on election night.

CNN exit polls showed that, by a very large margin, voters care most about the state of the economy over other significant issues.

According to CNN, about “one-third of voters called the economy their most critical issue.”

That’s a significant boon for Trump given that the strength of the economy is arguably the president’s best issue.

Meanwhile, many of the issues that the Democrats and their nominee, Joe Biden, have been hammering don’t appear to be nearly as important to voters.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Those same exit polls found that “roughly 1 in 5” voters cited racial inequality as their most critical issue, while 1 in 6 voters said the coronavirus pandemic was their most important issue.

Rounding out the exit polls, 1 in 10 cited health care, and crime and violence as their most important issues.

CNN did say a “narrow majority” felt that containing the coronavirus was more important than rebuilding the economy.

Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber, running in California’s 37th District, noted on Twitter that the CNN exit polls were good news for Trump.

The CNN Exit Polls look very, very good for Trump actually. — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) November 3, 2020

But perhaps more important than specific issues, the CNN exit polls found that voters cared more about a presidential candidate’s position on the issues as opposed to the candidate’s personal qualities.

“Nearly three-quarters of voters said a candidate’s position on the issues was more important, while less than quarter named the candidate’s personal qualities,” CNN said.

Given how strongly Biden has attacked Trump’s character and behavior, it will likely come as a disappointment to Democrats that voters don’t appear to care about that.

Do you think the CNN exit polls are accurate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 53% (189 Votes) 47% (166 Votes)

RELATED: Ted Cruz Highlights 'Stunning' Revelation About Trump Donors vs. Biden Donors

The CNN exit polls were conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool, and included both in-person and telephone interviews with voters.

The in-person interviews were conducted at a random sample of 115 polling locations nationwide among 7,774 voters. There were another 4,919 interviews early and absentee voters that were done by phone.

There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook.

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing!

If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.