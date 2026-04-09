CNN Forced to Issue Humiliating Correction After Declaring Michael J. Fox Dead

CNN was forced to apologize to “Back to the Future” star Michael J. Fox after airing a segment on Wednesday claiming the actor had died.

Fox posted on social media in response, “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you… A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf ?”

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

Fox — who has suffered from Parkinson’s Disease since 1991, when he was 29 — just appeared Tuesday evening with Harrison Ford and other actors from the Apple TV series “Shrinking” as part of a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old was captured on video giving a hug to Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford gives a hug to his old friend Michael J Fox who made a surprise appearance for the show ‘Shrinking’ pic.twitter.com/2e8NYECRJb — TaraBull (@TaraBull) April 8, 2026

People reported that a CNN spokesperson said in a statement regarding its false reporting of Fox’s death, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

In the errant video CNN aired, the narrator said of Fox, “He came into our living rooms on the small screen each week as Alex P. Keaton [on Family Ties] and eventually onto the big screen as Marty McFly in [Back to the Future],” per the outlet. “But Michael J. Fox had a compelling third act as Parkinson’s sufferer and stem cell research advocate,” according to People.

The actor started the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research following his diagnosis.

“Back to the Future” topped the box office in ticket sales in 1985. It was released while Fox still starred as the conservative son Alex of ex-1960s hippie liberal parents in “Family Ties.”

Fox had announced his retirement from acting in 2020, due to the progression of Parkinson’s he was dealing with, but returned to the small screen for a guest appearance in season 3 of “Shrinking,” which was released in January.

He also had a small voice role in “Zootopia 2” last year.

Fox told Variety in 2023 that he has medical staff supporting him.

“I’m still happy to join the day and be a part of things,” Fox said. “I just enjoy the little math problems of existence. I love waking up and figuring that stuff out and at the same time being with my family. My problem is I fall down. I trip over things and fall down and break things. And that’s part of having this.”

“But I hope that, and I feel that, I won’t break as many bones tomorrow. So that’s being optimistic,” he added.

The false reporting of Fox’s death was reminiscent of U.S. newspapers in 1897 reporting that author and humorist Mark Twain was on his deathbed.

Twain reportedly cabled in response from England, “Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

Twain lived for over a decade beyond the false reports of his demise, dying in 1910 at 74 years old.

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