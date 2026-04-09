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Michael J. Fox speaks onstage Oct. 13 in New York City.
Michael J. Fox speaks onstage Oct. 13 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

CNN Forced to Issue Humiliating Correction After Declaring Michael J. Fox Dead

 By Randy DeSoto  April 9, 2026 at 3:24pm
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CNN was forced to apologize to “Back to the Future” star Michael J. Fox after airing a segment on Wednesday claiming the actor had died.

Fox posted on social media in response, “How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death? Do you… A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf ?”

“I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

Fox — who has suffered from Parkinson’s Disease since 1991, when he was 29 — just appeared Tuesday evening with Harrison Ford and other actors from the Apple TV series “Shrinking” as part of a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old was captured on video giving a hug to Harrison Ford.

People reported that a CNN spokesperson said in a statement regarding its false reporting of Fox’s death, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.”

In the errant video CNN aired, the narrator said of Fox, “He came into our living rooms on the small screen each week as Alex P. Keaton [on Family Ties] and eventually onto the big screen as Marty McFly in [Back to the Future],” per the outlet. “But Michael J. Fox had a compelling third act as Parkinson’s sufferer and stem cell research advocate,” according to People.

The actor started the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research following his diagnosis.

“Back to the Future” topped the box office in ticket sales in 1985. It was released while Fox still starred as the conservative son Alex of ex-1960s hippie liberal parents in “Family Ties.”

Fox had announced his retirement from acting in 2020, due to the progression of Parkinson’s he was dealing with, but returned to the small screen for a guest appearance in season 3 of “Shrinking,” which was released in January.

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He also had a small voice role in “Zootopia 2” last year.

Fox told Variety in 2023 that he has medical staff supporting him.

“I’m still happy to join the day and be a part of things,” Fox said. “I just enjoy the little math problems of existence. I love waking up and figuring that stuff out and at the same time being with my family. My problem is I fall down. I trip over things and fall down and break things. And that’s part of having this.”

“But I hope that, and I feel that, I won’t break as many bones tomorrow. So that’s being optimistic,” he added.

The false reporting of Fox’s death was reminiscent of U.S. newspapers in 1897 reporting that author and humorist Mark Twain was on his deathbed.

Twain reportedly cabled in response from England, “Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

Twain lived for over a decade beyond the false reports of his demise, dying in 1910 at 74 years old.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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