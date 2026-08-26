Trump Admin Suspends ALL Immigrant Visa Application Interviews, Regardless of Country of Origin

President Donald Trump’s State Department has put a pause on a crucial step in the U.S. immigrant visa process.

Visa applicants’ interviews with American officials have been called off worldwide to allow “in-depth training” at U.S. embassies and consulates to better prepare personnel to screen out applicants who are likely to be a drain on U.S. taxpayers, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Since the interview is a pivotal point near the end of the application process, the move effectively suspends applications where they stand.

The goal is to ensure that aspiring immigrants do not become a “public charge” when reaching the U.S. — getting taxpayer-funded benefits rather than making their own living.

“A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need,” a State Department representative said, according to the Financial Times.

The “global training initiative” is intended to “ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently,” the representative said.

Under the announcement, potential immigrants who already had appointments with U.S. personnel overseas were informed by email that they would be told when new appointments were rescheduled.

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks took to the social media platform X on Wednesday to endorse the State Department announcement.

Visa applicants who rely on our public benefits should not be given visas. Thank you to the Trump admin for pausing visa applications to ensure adjudicators are properly trained to screen these burdensome applicants out. This enforces federal law & protects American interests. https://t.co/C8StzjcLWQ — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) August 26, 2026

The move comes amid the Trump administration’s continued efforts to crack down on immigration it doesn’t consider a benefit to the country’s population — whether those who enter the country illegally or those likely to cost more than they produce.

The State Department has already made clear that it is looking into revocation of up to 200,000 visas held by foreigners who entered the country as business visitors or tourists only to become “asylum” seekers.

Is this global suspension a good step? Yes No

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Virtually all of the administration’s efforts have encountered resistance in the political and legal realms.

The visa appointment suspensions, The Hill noted, were announced after a federal judge on Friday struck down a ban issued by the State Department on visas being issued to residents in 75 specific countries.

The New York Times coverage put a distinct racial slant on that story:

“The majority of the 75 countries on the State Department’s list are non-European and have significant nonwhite populations. They range across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including a number of U.S. allies, such as Jordan and Egypt,” the outlet reported.

It’s far from the first time race has been dragged into the immigration fight.

In 2018, a report that Trump, in a White House meeting with Democrats, had described third-world nations such as Haiti and Somalia as “s***hole countries” caused a storm of controversy.

The global pause on the immigrant visa application process might make racism allegations more complicated to argue.

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