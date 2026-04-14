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CNN's Brian Stelter, left, was correct - but not in the way he intended - about the Eric Swalwell story being a testament to modern investigative journalism.
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CNN's Brian Stelter, left, was correct - but not in the way he intended - about the Eric Swalwell story being a testament to modern investigative journalism. (Jason Mendez / Getty Images; Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

CNN's Stelter Calls Swalwell Resignation 'Testament to the Power' of Journalism, But Journalists Tell a Different Story

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 14, 2026 at 10:00am
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The downfall of Eric Swalwell is the story of an alleged serial pervert whose alleged serial perversions were known throughout a curious-but-not-too-curious media sphere, which suddenly was forced to become curious about his depredations once activists finally began pressuring them to get curious before they were forced to look like the not-too-curious people that they were.

But don’t tell that to CNN’s Brian Stelter. Oh, no. To him, this was “a testament to the power of investigative reporting.”

The problem with that is the people who will you tell you it wasn’t “a testament to the power of investigative reporting” — namely, the investigative reporters who didn’t actually pursue the story and who are now saying it was common knowledge while they were reporting on Swalwell.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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