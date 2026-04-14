CNN's Stelter Calls Swalwell Resignation 'Testament to the Power' of Journalism, But Journalists Tell a Different Story

The downfall of Eric Swalwell is the story of an alleged serial pervert whose alleged serial perversions were known throughout a curious-but-not-too-curious media sphere, which suddenly was forced to become curious about his depredations once activists finally began pressuring them to get curious before they were forced to look like the not-too-curious people that they were.

But don’t tell that to CNN’s Brian Stelter. Oh, no. To him, this was “a testament to the power of investigative reporting.”

The problem with that is the people who will you tell you it wasn’t “a testament to the power of investigative reporting” — namely, the investigative reporters who didn’t actually pursue the story and who are now saying it was common knowledge while they were reporting on Swalwell.

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