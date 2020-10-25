Login
CNN's Van Jones: Trump 'Does Not Get Enough Credit' for 'Good Stuff He Has Done for the Black Community'

CNN contributor and host Van Jones pictured in a file photo from the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia on Aug. 31, 2019.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc NationCNN contributor and host Van Jones told fellow host Jake Tapper on Friday that President Donald Trump deserves more credit for his help for the black community. Jones is pictured in a file photo from the Made in America music festival in Philadelphia on Aug. 31, 2019. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

By Jack Davis
Published October 25, 2020 at 1:57pm
President Donald Trump deserves more credit for his extensive achievements that have helped black Americans, according to CNN commentator Van Jones.

“I think it’s really unfortunate because Donald Trump, and I get beat up by liberals every time I say it but I keep saying it, he has done good stuff for the black community,” Jones said Friday during a CNN panel discussion on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.

“Opportunity Zone stuff, black college stuff, I worked with him on criminal stuff, I saw Donald Trump have African-American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House, embraced them, treated them well. There is a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”

Many agreed with Jones, a regular CNN contributor who also hosts “The Van Jones Show” on the network.

The same day as the panel discussion, Rasmussen Reports issued a survey showing that Trump’s approval rating among black Americans was at 46 percent.

Trump says Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, simply assume they have the black vote in their pocket.

“They want to take the black voter for granted and they have taken the Black voter for granted,” Trump said in Atlanta last month, according to Bloomberg.

“I did more for the black community in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years,” Trump said.

Trump has proposed what he calls a Platinum Plan for black Americans that seeks to create 3 million jobs for black Americans and launch 500,000 black-owned businesses, according to Fox News.

Trump’s plan also proposed making Juneteenth a national holiday. The plan also vows to “prosecute the KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

The plan vows to increase standards to which police are held, including an increase in diversity training.  It also says that the federal government will work to close failing schools and use school choice to increase educational opportunities for black children.

The plan also said that it would “defend religious liberty and African-American churches that lift the conscience of our nation.”

Are more black voters realizing that Democrats have taken them for granted?

During his Friday interview, Jones, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said black Americans worry that Trump may not always be in their corner, according to Fox News.

“The black community can appreciate some of the stuff that he’s done, but when they see him playing footsie on Twitter with these white nationalists organizations, it just wipes it all out,” Jones said.

“So if they have had a disciplined strategy of being a consistent ally with the black community and being an enemy of the white nationalists, we’d be in a very different spot. And that’s the tragedy of these mixed messages from the Trump White House,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
