Colbert Utterly Humiliated When 'We're with Colbert' Rally Crowd Shows Up in NYC

Stephen Colbert was publicly humiliated after a crowd showed up in New York City to support him following his recently announced cancellation, and it had fewer people than a local bar’s trivia night.

The New York Post reported on the event earlier this week, calling it a “bust,” with only 20 protesters showing up.

Even officers from the New York Police Department who were there in case the crowd got too large reportedly left after only a few minutes.

Organizers of the “We’re with Colbert” event outside of the CBS Broadcast Center said it was meant to help spawn a nationwide call for “integrity.”

The simple truth is that no one cares about Colbert getting cancelled, because he alienated half his audience, wasted millions of dollars, and became preachy and pompous, all while losing his sense of humor.

Some of his allies — including members of Congress — have claimed it was a politically motivated decision linked to Paramount, which is CBS’ parent company.

Paramount settled earlier this month with President Donald Trump regarding a lawsuit against CBS’ “60 Minutes” over deceptive editing of their interview with Kamala Harris before the 2024 election.

Yet the simple fact remains that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was losing $40 million a year. He was handed a well-oiled machine by former host David Letterman, but turned it into a biased, leftist political talk show.

If that wasn’t enough, Fox News host Jesse Watters aired a segment last week where Colbert supporters were interviewed about the saga. Many of them had no idea how much money he was losing.

Several supporters accused Trump of “censoring” Colbert, but then short-circuited when asked why so many other anti-Trump hosts are still on the air. One woman, who was stumped by this question, didn’t even know what Colbert’s salary was. (Answer: between $15-20 million.)

NYC’s ‘We’re With Colbert’ rally for late-night host is a bust with just 20 protesters https://t.co/FyYrTL3Nb8 pic.twitter.com/5QMI8GvhTd — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2025

In the end, no one wanted to hear about Colbert’s personal hatred of Trump, nor did they care to watch such drek as his infamous cringeworthy segment featuring dancing needles whose goal was to get us all to get the COVID-19 shot.

Remember when Stephen Colbert did that cringe “vax-scene” dance on TV? When he made fun of people for making their own health decisions? When he used “comedy” to guilt people into compliance? Yeah… that shouldn’t be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/TRH2LYYbMM — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 2, 2025

He broke the cardinal rule of late-night comedy, handed down by Johnny Carson: Don’t get political. And Carson is regarded by almost every late-night host as the gold standard trailblazer of their profession.

These hosts are there to make people laugh. Their mission is to help the public forget their problems for a few hours a week — not to tell everyone why they should be voting Democrat.

The media wants to perpetuate the lie that Paramount was pressured, and didn’t want to jeopardize their merger with Skydance Media, so they got rid of Colbert in some grand conspiracy to please Trump. They’re doing this because they’re scared.

If it was truly a financial decision, which the evidence supports, it means the talking heads are losing their power.

They can no longer spout far-left talking points with impunity and still remain beloved by the public. That era is ending.

People are starting to tune them out completely, and it rightfully chills them to their bones.

