New Report Indicates DEI in Higher Ed on Decline, But Experts Are Skeptical

A new report has revealed that highly controversial hiring practices based on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) principles appear to be receding in universities across the U.S.

But experts say that the dip is likely not indicative of a permanent change in cultural attitudes but is instead reflective of the current political headwinds.

The report, released by Heterodox Academy last week, found that requests for faculty job applicants “to address DEI in their application materials (either standalone DEI statements, within cover letters, or within research teaching statements) have declined sharply, falling from approximately 25% in 2024 to 11% in 2025.”

Additionally, 37 percent of jobs did not explicitly request DEI information from applicants but stated that allegiance to the ideology would be valued, according to the study.

Heterodox Academy’s report further noted that DEI requests varied by geographic region, with the practice “being more prevalent in institutions in the Northeast and the West Coast.” Not surprisingly, states that have passed anti-DEI legislation “generally exhibit lower rates of DEI requirements.”

DEI practices began gaining a foothold in academia in the 2000s, with advocates arguing that how individuals identify regarding sexual orientation and gender identity and what ethnic group they belong to is the most important factor when making decisions about hiring and firing, to ostensibly create a more “inclusive” and “diverse” community.

But the framework quickly gained widespread criticism for infringing on academic freedom and viewpoint diversity and implementing political litmus tests and compelled speech, resulting in hiring practices that resembled affirmative action.

Under the Biden administration, DEI practices proliferated across the federal government and the military.

But after President Trump took office last year, he implemented a series of executive orders rolling back DEI practices in the government, as well as moving to block universities like Harvard from receiving federal funds until they ceased their DEI policies.

Experts like Dr. Peter Wood, who serves as president of the National Association of Scholars, say they are doubtful that the Heterodox Academy’s report reflects a fundamental change within academia.

“I’m dubious that it really represents much change,” he observed during “Washington Watch” Monday.

“I think America’s faculty have been burned by the executive orders issued by the Trump administration that oftentimes threaten cutoffs of their grants and other funding. And therefore, they know that they’ve gone too far with DEI, and they need to back out now. There are plenty of faculty … that have been dubious about DEI all along, but there are others who have kind of tied their careers to advancing it. So it’s a mixed picture. I’m happy to see that the poll results are showing that it’s on the decline, but I think that may depend on the national politics. And if the politics were to change, we would probably be right back in the soup with DEI as we’ve known it in the past.”

Outlets like National Review are reporting that some prominent schools like the University of Michigan are indeed carrying on DEI practices under different names.

A report shared with NRO noted that UM “appears to have retained its commitment to DEI principles and programming, but through rebranding, repackaging, reimagining, and revised job titles.”

Still, Wood acknowledged that the level to which DEI practices have been rolled back through legislation in numerous states is greatly significant.

“I think in those states that have taken legislative action to eliminate DEI, that’s going to stick,” he contended.

“Once it’s gone, people won’t want it back. Those bills that have passed in such states are not particularly popular on campus. They are viewed as infringements on academic freedom. But they’re hugely popular with students and with the public. So I don’t think that’s going to go away.”

“[B]lue state America … is not at all eager to retire the DEI regime,” Wood emphasized. “… But all across the country, we’ve seen hundreds of colleges and universities retire their DEI offices simply by changing the plaque on the door. They’re now called things like ‘Offices of Belonging,’ but it’s the same personnel and the same agenda. So there’s a complicated game going on. We are seeing a public distaste for DEI, but higher education is a little enclave in American society, where DEI is still viewed as a wonderful thing by those in power.”