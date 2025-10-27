Share
News

College Adviser Charged with Murder After Girlfriend and 4-Day-Old Baby Are Found Dead

 By Bryan Chai  October 27, 2025 at 4:51pm
Share

A college community has been rocked after one of its advisers has been charged with a grisly murder.

Tragedy struck the University at Buffalo community after Kidane Haile, a 30-year-old adviser, was indicted on charges of murdering his girlfriend before an apartment fire.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Haile was arraigned on Thursday.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 8:35 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire in the first-floor apartment of a multi-family residence on the 400 block of Norwood Avenue,” the DA’s office states. “The victims, an adult female and a newborn baby, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The defendant was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was hospitalized for several days to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

“The defendant is accused of intentionally causing the death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kathleen ‘Katie’ Carrig, inside of their shared apartment. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the manner of death was homicide caused by asphyxia due to strangulation.”

Tragically, the couple’s 4-day-old son, Noah Carrig, also died.

The cause of the young child’s death is still under investigation.

Should being convicted of this type of crime come with a mandatory death penalty?

“We are saddened by tragic death of this young mother and her newborn baby,” District Attorney Mike Keane said. “While this case remains an active investigation, my office has secured an indictment against this defendant who is accused of intentionally killing his girlfriend before the fire.

“We are committed to a thorough examination of the evidence and anticipate filing additional charges against the accused.

“My thoughts remain with the family of these victims as we continue to seek answers and justice.”

Related:
International Student from China Accused of Drugging and Raping Multiple Women on Campus

According to the UB student paper, The Spectrum, Haile was a financial adviser at the school.

The school itself, meanwhile, put out a statement that also offered counseling services to any students or faculty who had been impacted by the tragedy.

“Although the university cannot comment on specific personnel matters, UB has a robust disciplinary process in place to address instances where an employee may have engaged in criminal activity,” the school said.

Haile has pleaded not guilty. He was also held without bail.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




College Adviser Charged with Murder After Girlfriend and 4-Day-Old Baby Are Found Dead
CBS Anchor Challenges Top Democrat During Dramatic Segment, Sparking Fear from Liberals
Production Worker in Critical Condition After Accident While Preparing for NBC's 'Sunday Night Football'
Fact Check: Did Democrats Confuse the White House with Buckingham Palace While Attacking Trump's Renovations?
Fact Check: Did Karoline Leavitt Say 'the Ballroom Is Really the President's Main Priority'?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation