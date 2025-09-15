College Cancels Charlie Kirk Vigil Over 'Credible' Threat

A Maine college canceled a scheduled Sunday night vigil for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, citing threats.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing the vigil that was scheduled for this evening at 7:15 p.m. by the Bowdoin College Conservatives,” the college wrote in a message posted to X by Steve Robinson, editor-in-chief of The Maine Wire.

“In the past 15 minutes, we were informed by Maine State Police of external threats connected to the event,” the 7:00 p.m. message said without providing details.

The post said the threats are “credible enough to require us to take immediate precautionary steps.”

The Maine State Police received credible threats against a conservative student group’s vigil tonight for Charlie Kirk, Bowdoin College security has claimed in a campus-wide email. We have asked @MEStatePolice for details on what @BowdoinCollege described as a credible… https://t.co/kR51ziUTfu — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) September 15, 2025

A post from The Maine Wire said that it had contacted law enforcement.

“We have asked @MEStatePolice for details on what @BowdoinCollege described as a credible ‘external’ threat,” the outlet posted on X.

Bowdoin is a far-left university. I doubt there was a bomb threat. The administration is full of hate and doesn’t want a Charlie Kirk vigil. — TravelMore (@AnotherOne311) September 15, 2025

A post from one Bowdoin student suggested he did not buy the official college explanation.

“Tonight, our event was cancelled by Bowdoin College, as we just tried to peacefully honor Charlie Kirk. As head of Bowdoin Conservatives and Republicans I am appalled by what continues to be a college hell bent on oppressing conservatives,” Zak Asplin Mounter posted on X.

Tonight, our event was cancelled by Bowdoin College, as we just tried to peacefully honor Charlie Kirk. As head of Bowdoin Conservatives and Republicans I am appalled by what continues to be a college hell bent on oppressing conservatives. https://t.co/gB8NIMhKCQ — Zak Asplin Mounter (@ZakAMounter) September 15, 2025

Mounter, chair of the Maine College Republicans and president of the Bowdoin College Conservatives and Republicans, had noted that Kirk’s assassination “was a horrible, horrible day if you’re a conservative activist on a college campus,” according to the Portland Press Herald.

He said his group had planned extra security for a pro-Israel event marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel.

“Campus safety and security will be there, counseling services will be there as well, because it will be quite an emotional event … and the local PD are also well aware that the event is happening,” Asplin said.

Robin Faulkingham, daughter of Maine Republican State House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, said the violence showed in Kirk’s death scares her.

“I think it’s both terrifying and disturbing that there are people who can’t see someone beyond personal political views,” Faulkingham said.

“I can’t stop going to the thought that Charlie wasn’t just a political figure. That was just something he did. He was also a husband, a father, a son. I can’t put into words the heartache I feel for his two kids that don’t get to have their father come home,” she said.

