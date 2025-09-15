Share
News
People wear t-shirts reading "We Are Charlie" as they pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025, after he was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University.
People wear t-shirts reading "We Are Charlie" as they pay their respects during a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk at a makeshift memorial at Memorial Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2025, after he was shot during a public event at Utah Valley University. (Melissa Majchrzak - AFP / Getty Images)

College Cancels Charlie Kirk Vigil Over 'Credible' Threat

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2025 at 7:32am
Share

A Maine college canceled a scheduled Sunday night vigil for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, citing threats.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing the vigil that was scheduled for this evening at 7:15  p.m. by the Bowdoin College Conservatives,” the college wrote in a message posted to X by Steve Robinson, editor-in-chief of The Maine Wire.

“In the past 15 minutes, we were informed by Maine State Police of external threats connected to the event,” the 7:00 p.m. message said without providing details.

The post said the threats are “credible enough to require us to take immediate precautionary steps.”

A post from The Maine Wire said that it had contacted law enforcement.

“We have asked @MEStatePolice for details on what @BowdoinCollege described as a credible ‘external’ threat,” the outlet posted on X.

Have you attended a Charlie Kirk vigil?

A post from one Bowdoin student suggested he did not buy the official college explanation.

“Tonight, our event was cancelled by Bowdoin College, as we just tried to peacefully honor Charlie Kirk. As head of Bowdoin Conservatives and Republicans I am appalled by what continues to be a college hell bent on oppressing conservatives,” Zak Asplin Mounter posted on X.

Related:
FBI Investigating Local Leftist Groups in Connection to Charlie Kirk's Murder

Mounter, chair of the Maine College Republicans and president of the Bowdoin College Conservatives and Republicans, had noted that Kirk’s assassination “was a horrible, horrible day if you’re a conservative activist on a college campus,” according to the Portland Press Herald.

He said his group had planned extra security for a pro-Israel event marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel.

“Campus safety and security will be there, counseling services will be there as well, because it will be quite an emotional event … and the local PD are also well aware that the event is happening,” Asplin said.

Robin Faulkingham, daughter of Maine Republican State House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, said the violence showed in Kirk’s death scares her.

“I think it’s both terrifying and disturbing that there are people who can’t see someone beyond personal political views,” Faulkingham said.

“I can’t stop going to the thought that Charlie wasn’t just a political figure. That was just something he did. He was also a husband, a father, a son. I can’t put into words the heartache I feel for his two kids that don’t get to have their father come home,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




College Cancels Charlie Kirk Vigil Over 'Credible' Threat
FBI Investigating Local Leftist Groups in Connection to Charlie Kirk's Murder
Police Take Mother into Custody After Her Autistic Son is Killed in Alligator Attack
Tennessee High School Football Coach Escorted Out of Game for Praying with Students
Iryna Zarutska's Family Speaks Out, Says She Was Head Over Heels for 'The American Dream' Before Her Murder
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation