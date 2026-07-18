Six Faith-Based, Family-Friendly Movies to Watch This Summer

Looking for something uplifting to watch with the family this summer? The sun-soaked months ahead are packed with faith-forward films that bring inspiring stories, biblical history, heartfelt comedy and messages of hope to the big screen.From Christian camp hijinks and redemption stories to biblical epics and inspiring true-life documentaries, these theatrical releases offer audiences entertainment that highlights faith, redemption, perseverance, and family values.

Here’s a look at six of the most anticipated faith-based and family-friendly movies arriving in theaters this summer and early fall.

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, “Young Washington” invites audiences to rediscover the little-known story of George Washington before he became the nation’s first president. Directed by Jon Erwin, the historical drama stars William Franklyn-Miller as the future Founding Father alongside Kelsey Grammer, Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis and Mary-Louise Parker.

Rather than focusing on Washington’s greatest victories, the film explores the failures, hardships and personal struggles that shaped his character. While not explicitly faith-based (and rated PG-13 for some violence), the film highlights the values of perseverance, courage and servant leadership, making it an inspiring choice for families.

The film is a massive hit in theaters, with Erwin announcing a sequel is already in the works.

Faith-based comedy takes center stage in “Bad Counselors,” starring Chris Klein as Pastor Tom, the leader of a Christian summer camp whose peaceful summer is disrupted when two fraternity brothers pose as camp counselors to fulfill court-ordered community service.

Directed by Chris Dowling (“Run the Race,” “Where Hope Grows”), the film mixes broad comedy with themes of grace, redemption and discovering purpose. It’s reminiscent of the 2021 film “A Week Away,” bringing to the big screen the quirks and foibles of Christian summer camp.

Klein recently told The Christian Post that the role of a pastor resonated deeply with him as both a father and mentor, and he hopes the movie becomes one of those feel-good family favorites audiences return to year after year. In addition to Klein, the film stars Ramon Reed, Matt Cornett, Brec Bassinger, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller, Nathan Gamble, Richard T. Jones and Pierson Fodé.

Inspired by writer and producer Kevin Sepe’s own journey from addiction to faith, “Elijah Peel” tells the story of a rock star whose life is transformed after a heart attack forces him into recovery. While in rehab, he forms an unlikely friendship with a terminally ill young girl whose unwavering faith challenges everything he believes about hope and healing. Featuring Kevin Sorbo and an original rock soundtrack, the film focuses on redemption rather than destruction, offering an uplifting reminder that no one is beyond God’s reach.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s Christian rock movement, “Beyond Belief “follows a talented young musician wrestling with God’s calling on his life. The film features the music of legendary Christian rock band Petra and has been officially endorsed by Petra founder Bob Hartman and lead singer John Schlitt. Starring social media star Carson Lueders in his feature-film debut, the coming-of-age story explores themes of obedience, purpose and trusting God’s plan even when it leads in unexpected directions.

One of Scripture’s most beloved stories comes to life in this sweeping biblical epic starring Mena Massoud as Daniel and Elijah Alexander as King Nebuchadnezzar. Directed by brothers Matthew and Daniel Kooman, the film follows Daniel’s rise in Babylon while highlighting the courage of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego as they refuse to compromise their faith in the face of death.

The filmmakers previously shared with The Christian Post how they worked closely with pastors, theologians and biblical historians to ensure biblical accuracy. Their hope, they said, is to introduce a new generation to one of the Bible’s most enduring stories and help audiences find the courage to share their faith, no matter the cost.

This inspiring documentary offers the most intimate portrait yet of evangelist Nick Vujicic, tracing his journey from childhood bullying and despair to becoming one of the world’s most influential Christian speakers.

Through archival footage and personal interviews, the film explores themes of perseverance, surrender and finding purpose despite unimaginable obstacles. Rather than promising easy answers, Vujicic said his story highlights God’s faithfulness through suffering and wants to encourage audiences to believe that even broken lives can become powerful testimonies of hope.

“We all have a story,” he said. “And God can use us all.”

Leah M. Klett is a reporter for The Christian Post.

This article originally appeared in The Christian Post.

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