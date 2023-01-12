Parler Share
News

Colorado College Tennis Player, 20, Dies Suddenly in His Sleep

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  January 12, 2023 at 4:11pm
A 20-year-old college student died suddenly and unexpectedly last week, according to news reports.

Jack Madison “passed away in his sleep while at home on Jan. 2,” according to a statement by the Colorado College men’s tennis team.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jack Madison,” Colorado College Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said.

“Jack was a treasured member of our men’s tennis program and his loss will be profoundly felt throughout the athletics department and campus community.”

Madison did not play in any matches at Colorado College during his 2021-22 freshman year due to an injury, but competed during the 2022 fall season, the school reported.

“The tennis program is deeply saddened by the news of Jack Madison’s death,” head coach Anthony Weber said.

“Jack was one of the most friendly and respectful student-athletes we have had in our program. We will miss his selflessness and positive influence. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family as they cope with this tragic news.”

The young man lettered all four years of high school at Ohio’s Columbus Academy, according to the report. There, he earned two first-team all-state selections and three first-team all-league honors. He also was a state finalist as a sophomore and a senior.

No cause of death was released, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Madison had been at Colorado College for a year and a half, according to his obituary.

“He was passionate about tennis, and had an extremely successful playing career where, with his cousin Arie Tuckerman, played in the State Doubles Finals two years in a row.

“At Academy, he developed a continued passion for painting; we’ll cherish his paintings forever. “

A fund in Madison’s name is also being set up to help support underserved youth play tennis, according to his obituary.


Another college student died suddenly just one week after Madison.

Hunter Brown, 21, a second-year cadet and offensive lineman at the Air Force Academy, suffered a medical emergency Monday while walking to class, according to a report by Fox News. Brown was a native of Louisiana.

No cause was given for that death, but the school announced that the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

The Air Force said such an investigation is standard protocol for any on-base death.

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
