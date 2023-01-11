Parler Share
Sports
News

Air Force Football Player Dies After Collapsing on Way to Class

 By Elizabeth Delaney  January 11, 2023 at 7:38am
The Air Force Academy and its football team lost one of their own Monday following a medical emergency.

Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for the Falcons, was on his way to class from his dorm when he suddenly collapsed, according to Fox News.

First responders made an attempt to revive the 21-year-old sophomore, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The cause of Brown’s death is still under investigation.

The 6-foot-1, 285-pound center was from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Cadet Commander Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga addressed Brown’s fellow Cadets on Tuesday, calling for them to assemble before classes.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own,” Moga told them, according to the news release. “He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family.”

Falcons head football coach Troy Calhoun praised Brown in a statement of his own.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” Calhoun said.

He said Brown “was tough, a great worker and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.”

The coach commended the young man’s parents, Candyce and Dustin Brown, for their wonderful efforts in raising their son, saying he “made each of us a better person.”

The sophomore center was majoring in management and minoring in French.

The academy’s news release said agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office were investigating Brown’s death.

His collapse is the latest in a string of deaths and medical emergencies involving young athletes.

The one that drew the most attention was the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old safety received immediate aid for cardiac arrest from trainers, and after days of prayers and support from across the country, Hamlin was able to leave the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday.

Elizabeth Delaney
