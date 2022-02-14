The 2022 Olympics in Beijing might be the most environmentally unfriendly Winter Games in history, according to some experts.

This undermines the exalted rhetoric of communist China and the globalist International Olympic Committee, which claimed the Beijing Games would be eco-friendly and carbon-neutral, Insider reported Friday.

Because Beijing is a dry region that gets almost no snow, it is making history as the first city to host a Winter Olympics that’s almost 100 percent reliant on artificial snow — and the staggering amount of water being used to create the fake snow should astound climate activists.

“Snow for Zhangjiakou, where the skiing events are being held this year, is estimated by organizers to require 192 million gallons of water in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions,” Insider reported.

And that’s just for one of Beijing’s two outdoor venues.

TechnoAlpin, the company that was hired by China to make the artificial snow, said the Beijing Games would require a total of 343 million gallons of water — “the equivalent of a day’s worth of drinking water for 900 million people,” according to Insider.

Beijing Olympics ski jump is in middle of dystopian ‘hellscape’ Full story: https://t.co/s5Bx2Bj0WC pic.twitter.com/mkpQ4kfzQC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 8, 2022

Madeleine Orr, an ecologist at Loughborough University London, said the IOC was well aware of the environmental costs of the Olympics but awarded the Games to China anyway.

“The massive reliance on water for these Games was an inevitability once the Games were awarded to Beijing because the region doesn’t get nearly enough natural snow to accommodate snow-based competitions,” Orr told Business Insider.

“So going to Beijing, the International Olympic Committee and all the event organizers knew what they were getting into,” she said.

Richard Butler, an emeritus professor at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland, said the IOC’s decision underscores that despite its pro-environment propaganda, the agency only cares about money and power.

“Clearly, money, power, influence and politics came together to award the Games to an area without sufficient snow,” Butler told The Guardian in November.

“The 2022 Olympics shows clearly how misused and now useless the term ‘sustainable’ really is. It is used for whatever anyone wants and has become meaningless.”

DISCLOSE – Machine-Made Snow Olympics: BEIJING, China did not move mountains to host Olympics. But it flooded a dried riverbed, diverted water from a key reservoir and resettled hundreds of farmers, all to feed one of the most extensive snow-making operations in the history. pic.twitter.com/6C73994YRD — Himalaya News Voices 🚨 (@himalayavoices) February 13, 2022

Similarly, geographer Carmen de Jong, a professor at the University of Strasbourg in France, told the Guardian that this “could be the most unsustainable Winter Olympics ever held.”

The realities contrast sharply with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge that the Beijing Olympics would be “green, inclusive, open, and corruption-free.”

Chinese Communist Party officials also trumpeted the event as the “greenest Games” ever, and the IOC touted the CCP for committing to a “carbon-neutral Games.”

However, as is usually the case with left-wing initiatives, the reality differs starkly from the lofty bombast.

#BeijingOlympics still using a HFC refrigerant that is over 1,000 times more destructive than CO2 for our #climate, in 3 ice venues. A disappointing truth for the “greenest games ever”https://t.co/lBbJi70Shn — Environmental Investigation Agency U.S. (@EIAEnvironment) February 10, 2022

John Rennie Short, a public policy professor at the University of Maryland, said almost all Olympic Games exceed the environmental costs they project beforehand because there are no repercussions when these promises are broken, time and time again.

“Every single one of them always overestimates the benefits and underestimates the costs of holding the Games,” Short told the South China Morning Post last week. “Once the IOC gives you the Games, you can promise anything and essentially not deliver.”







As in the case of hypocritical climate activists who fly around in gas-guzzling private jets and live in non-eco-friendly mansions on sprawling estates, it should come as no surprise that countries that pay the loudest lip service to reducing their carbon footprints are doing the opposite.

