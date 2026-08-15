Companies Back Down After Red State AG's Debanking Probe

Three financial services companies declared Monday in letters sent to Republican West Virginia Attorney General J.B. McCuskey that they did not discriminate against companies in the firearms industry, averting potential lawsuits from the state.

McCuskey announced an investigation into whether the companies had wrongfully denied financial services to Kent Cartridge Company in a July 30 release. First Internet Bank of Indiana, Ramp.com and Bill.com all issued responses confirming they did not and would not deny services to a company in the firearms industry by August 7, according to a Monday release from McCuskey’s office.

A spokesperson for McCuskey told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the matter was considered closed and that there would be no need to file lawsuits under the provisions of the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act. The legislation would also require the state to sever any relationships with financial services companies that discriminate against businesses in the firearms industry.

“Fortunately, because these entities have affirmed they do not discriminate against firearm businesses and because BILL is now providing services to Kent Cartridge, there is no need to test either side’s understanding via litigation at this time,” the spokesperson said. Kent Cartridge Company, which makes shotshells for hunting and sport shooting, did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

“We are pleased that these financial companies have confirmed that they will treat members of the firearms industry the same way they treat all other business. The FIND Act exists because West Virginians care deeply about the right to bear arms and my Office is committed to protecting that right,” McCuskey said in a Monday release. “I encourage any West Virginia firearms business, large or small, to reach out to our office if they have faced discrimination by a financial institution, bank, credit card company, or payment processor. We will investigate, and when warranted, take action.”

In their responses, Ramp and Bill.com both claimed that they were not covered under West Virginia’s FIND Act. Neither company responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

First Internet Bank of Indiana told McCuskey in their response that they did not discriminate against the firearms industry, but denied they were responsible for Ramp’s initial refusal to work with Kenty Cartridge Company, claiming they were “unaware of any facts” that would point to them as being involved. A First Internet Bank spokesman referred the DCNF to the letter sent to McCuskey.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation praised the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.

“NSSF is extremely pleased that the quick and direct attention of Attorney General JB McCuskey has resolved this issue of potential financial discrimination against firearm and ammunition businesses in West Virginia,” Managing Director for Public Affairs Mark Oliva told the DCNF. “This is what it looks like when elected officials are committed to the rule of law and respect for Second Amendment rights.”

“Our industry wants to be able to conduct business on an even playing field. We want businesses to thrive because they offer the best products and services to law-abiding Americans who simply want to exercise their fundamental rights,” Oliva continued. “West Virginia’s Firearm Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act ensures that firearm and ammunition businesses won’t be denied financial services because they don’t fit into a ‘woke’ agenda. The end result is the best possible solution. Firearm and ammunition businesses are able to access the financial services they need to compete in the marketplace, financial service providers assured Attorney General McCuskey that no discriminatory policies will be enforced, and West Virginia businesses and jobs are safeguarded.”

The Obama administration launched “Operation Chokepoint,” which used the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to pressure banks to deny companies in the firearms industry financial services. While the first Trump administration halted the practice, some financial institutions continued to pressure companies in the firearms industries to adopt certain practices or face the closure of their accounts for years afterwards.

“NSSF is grateful to Attorney General McCuskey for his swift and decisive attention to resolve this matter and we share in his commitment to remain vigilant that these businesses are free from ‘woke’ financial discrimination,” Oliva said.

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