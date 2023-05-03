Controversial Brother of NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes Arrested on Felony Charges

Jackson Mahomes, a flamboyant social media star and the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual battery in relation to an incident at a restaurant in February.

Mahomes, who has over a million followers on TikTok, was booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas at 7:42 a.m. local time.

A booking report shows he has been charged with felony aggravated sexual battery.

His mugshot was also taken:

Mahomes is well known by NFL fans for social media videos of him dancing on the sidelines of his brother’s games. He is often seen with sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes, who married the Chiefs star in 2022.

Numerous incidents have made him a controversial figure in NFL circles.

On Feb. 25, weeks after his brother helped secure the Chiefs another Super Bowl championship, Mahomes was accused of the forced kissing of a restaurant owner in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, across the Missouri-Kansas state line.

The owner of Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge said the 22-year-old kissed her and also shoved one of her employees in a separate incident, KCTV-TV reported.

In March, police refrained from sharing the official complaint but did offer a statement to the CBS affiliate.

“The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf,” the statement read.

“The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time.”

Mahomes attorney Brandon Davies told the outlet his client had done nothing wrong and said the young man was cooperating with officers.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the lawyer said in a statement.

He also commented on a video of the incident that leaked online.

“Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context,” Davies said. “We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Under Kansas state law, aggravated sexual battery is defined as being committed when a victim is “overcome by force or fear” or is “unconscious or physically powerless.”

If convicted, Mahomes could face up to 55 months behind bars.

