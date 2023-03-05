Jackson Mahomes, Brother of NFL Superstar, Accused of Assault: 'He Forcibly Kissed Me Out of Nowhere'

Social media “influencer” personality Jackson Mahomes has been accused of assault.

According to a report from The Kansas City Star, Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of assaulting a waiter and restaurant owner last weekend.

Police are investigating the allegations, where, in separate incidents, Mahomes, 22, was accused of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter and, later, allegedly forcibly kissing the 40-year-old female owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge.

According to The Star, Mahomes’ legal team has denied any wrongdoing:

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, paints a very different picture.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

According to the Kansas City newspaper, Jackson Mahomes is 6-foot-6, which makes him over a foot taller than the 5-foot-4 Vaughn.

Purported surveillance footage obtained by The Star does show a woman who appears to be kissed against her will:

WARNING: The following video contains footage that the reader may find disturbing

The same video clip has been making the rounds on social media, where users appear to be split on what exactly happened in the clip.

This is the Jackson Mahomes kiss video. Make of it what you will. “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/cg0xXoddrH — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) March 4, 2023

According to Vaughn, Mahomes is friends with her stepdaughter, who also works at the restaurant where the alleged assault took place.

While Vaughn described Mahomes as “pleasant” on the day of the incident, she also told The Star that he was a lousy customer.

“I would say one out of four times he comes in, it’s not a good experience,” Vaughn said.

As for the alleged assault on the waiter, Mahomes was accused of being in an “employee area” at the time.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the unnamed waiter said, “and I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out… And he’s like, No, get out, get out.”

After a brief incident where Vaughn claimed to smell marijuana coming from a room that Mahomes and his friends were residing in, Mahomes reportedly wanted to speak to Vaughn in private about the aforementioned incident with the waiter.

It was during this conversation that Mahomes is accused of having gotten physical with Vaughn, including leaving a “faint bruise” around her neck according to photos seen by The Star.

“I was in shock,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn also claimed that Mahomes insinuated that he and her “should be a power couple.”

“It’s disgusting,” she said of Mahomes’ alleged advances. “Like you’re a child and he was trying to say ‘we should be a power couple, and I’m like ‘clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’”

