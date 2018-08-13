Corey Lewandowski Doesn’t Take the Bait in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Prank Show

Corey Lewandowski left Sacha Baron Cohen flailing Sunday night as the comedian tried to get President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager to make a fool of himself.

Lewandowski appeared on Showtime’s “Who Is America?” and was interviewed by Cohen, posing as the character Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., USA Today reported.

“I want to say, with Charlottesville, when people attacked our president, why should the president pick a side between anti-fascists and fascists? He’s the president of all people,” Cohen said.

“There is a place and a time to disagree with people everywhere, OK,” Lewandowski said in response. “You don’t have to agree with people. You have to respect them, and you can’t be attacking them.”

“Exactly! You can’t be attacking honest, fascist people who just want to express their right to start a genocide. That is their right!” Cohen then said.

“Look, I don’t know about that, but what I do know is this: If the law says that people can do a peaceful protest, they should be allowed to do that,” Lewandowski riposted.

It must be said, following tonight's "Who is America": When Sacha Baron Cohen's marks–Corey Lewandowski and Sheriff David Clarke tonight– fail to take his bait, the show falls completely flat. — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) August 13, 2018

Cohen then asked Lewandowski to take the worst of two bad choices.

“Is Donald Trump a racist or is he the least racist man alive?” Cohen said.

But Lewandowski chose neither.

“I can tell you this: I had the privilege of standing next to candidate Trump and now the president for thousands of hours over my tenure running his campaign,” Lewandowski said. “Never ever, ever did I ever hear him utter a racist word in his life. Ever.”

Cohen then tried to get a reaction from Lewandowski by praising a fictional, far-right conspiracy theory that PBS was owned by the “Rastafarian lobby.”

“I wouldn’t know anything about that,” Lewandowski said.

“The Rastafarian lobby is behind a lot of the major military decisions of the last 30 years,” Cohen said, according to the New York Post. “The invasion of Iraq was because the Rastafarian lobby, their leader, Gen. Robert Marley, suggested that they had — they developed over 45,000 Buffalo soldiers. These dreadlocked Rastas who were marching through Africa into the heart of America, and then the plan was to take them into Iraq.”

Lewandowski gave the comment a deadpan response.

“I don’t know if that qualifies as conclusive evidence. I’ve never seen that before,” he said.

The show also included Cohen trying to get a reaction from former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who lectured one of Cohen’s fictional characters about Antifa, according to The Wrap.

“Antifa is an anarchist group,” Clarke replied. “They promote chaos. They come in — again, this is not protest.”

