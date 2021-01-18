Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Country Music Legend to Perform at Biden Inauguration

Garth Brooks poses with the Icon Award backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Amy Sussman / Getty ImagesGarth Brooks poses with the Icon Award backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2021 at 12:42pm
Mewe Share P Share

Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is a great day in our household,” the country music superstar said during a virtual press conference Monday, two days before Biden is to be sworn in. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”

Brooks, who joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, among others, performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009. He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

Brooks said that for this week’s inaugural, he will perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff,” and hinted at covering material by songwriters from outside the U.S.

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

He does not plan to sing his socially conscious “We Shall Be Free,” which he performed at the Obama inaugural.

Brooks praised the Bidens for being “hellbent on making things good” and said he welcomed the chance to help the country heal.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Country Music Legend to Perform at Biden Inauguration
Central American Migrant Caravan Grinds to a Halt as Journey North Hits Roadblock
Inauguration Event Will Celebrate 'Heroism' and 'Resilience' of Black, Latino and Asian Americans
Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated Over Incident Near Capitol
Facebook Bows to Country's Demands, Will Facilitate Government Censorship
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×