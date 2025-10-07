Country Singer Zach Bryan Goes Woke, Portrays ICE as Child-Scaring Villains in Vulgar New Song

Country music singer Zach Bryan dropped part of a new single over the weekend on YouTube in which he broadly portrayed police officers as “cocky motherf***ers” and depicted ICE agents as malicious forces who scare children.

Apparently, since his humble beginnings in Oklahoma, the 29-year-old has become insulated from the scourge that is illegal immigration and crime committed by illegals.

In a 62-second snippet of a song called “Bad News,” Bryan portrays the enforcement of the country’s immigration laws as the end of America.

The lyrics read:

“Didn’t wake up dead or in jail.

Some out of town boys been giving us hell.

I got some bad news, I woke up missing you.

My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got.

The generational story of dropping the plot.

Do you listen to Zach Bryan’s music? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I heard the cops came,

Cocky motherf***ers ain’t they?

And ICE is gonna come, bust down your door.

Try to build a house no one builds no more,

But I got a telephone.

Kids are all scared and all alone.

The bars stopped bumping; the rock stopped rolling.

The middle fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing.

I got some bad news,

The fading of the red, white and blue.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Bryan would have been better off just saying, “Hey, Dixie Chicks, hold my Bud Light.”

That line practically wrote itself, though YouTube commenters arrived at the same conclusion independently.

The (formerly) Dixie Chicks and Bud Light both went woke and are now culturally irrelevant. Bryan will probably join them, since blue-haired screaming leftists are not his target demographic.

Far-left immigration activists have spent a few days praising the song snippet in the YouTube comment section, while scores of Bryan’s longtime fans have vowed to tune him out in the future.

One commenter wrote, “Didn’t know I was a Zach Bryan fan, turns out I am.”

Another wrote, “Done with him, over and out Zach.”

A third observer put it best: “What a genius! Lol, It usually goes great when country singers let 75% of their audience know that they aren’t one of them. Almost all of the positive commenters say stuff like ‘I don’t listen to country. but….’ That would be something called a clue.”

If Bryan truly hates cops, immigration officers, and the measures that must be taken to rid a country of murder, human trafficking, and fentanyl, then he has every right to say it.

But he did a lot of people a favor by pulling the veil off.

Soon, the left will be back to its usual genre of music, and people who actually listen to modern country will remember that in a world full of Laken Rileys who need men to step up and protect them, he went full Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.