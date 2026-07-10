Illegal Alien Child Predator Pardoned by Tim Walz Deported After Marco Rubio Intervenes

An illegal immigrant child rapist who was granted clemency this past week by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been deported.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened on behalf of the public to ensure that other children are safe after the foreign national predator was released from prison.

.@ICEgov has DEPORTED Tou Vang, the illegal alien CHILD RAPIST @GovTimWalz pardoned in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country. While Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians fight to protect heinous criminals like this, we will continue putting the safety of the… https://t.co/QCzSnYh4zA pic.twitter.com/rjBXI5qhlj — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 10, 2026

Tou Lue Vang, 42, of Laos, was convicted of sexually abusing a child years ago and was granted a pardon in June.

He was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child two decades ago, according to KMSP-TV.

The deviant pleaded for clemency last year.

Vang said at the time, “The shame and regret carry, especially as my children have grown older and learned about my past, run deep. If it were possible to undo what happened, would do so without hesitation.”

Vang had been in the U.S. since 1994.

His removal was ordered in 2006 after he was convicted.

The Department of Homeland Security laid into Walz and other Minnesota Democrats this week after Vang was released from prison.

“The Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to grant a pardon for Tou Lue Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos. Vang had been convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct,” the agency said in a press release.

“Vang was set to be removed from the country imminently after the pardon was announced. Now, the pardon could thwart his removal from the United States.”

Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis added in her own statement that “Governor Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting.”

On Friday morning, Fox News reporter Peter D’Abrosca reported that Vang was apprehended and deported despite the pardon.

The network’s Bill Melugin elaborated:

“The illegal alien Laotian child rapist who Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pardoned last month has been deported from the U.S. after Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to facilitate his removal. The alien raped a 10-year-old girl repeatedly, said it was normal in his culture, then blamed the girl and said she should be arrested.”

BREAKING: The illegal alien Laotian child rapist who Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pardoned last month has been deported from the U.S. after Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to facilitate his removal. The alien raped a 10-year-old girl repeatedly, said it was normal in his… https://t.co/x8nlhG75Gl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2026

“He was set to be removed from the U.S. last month before Walz pardoned him, which DHS said was an effort to shield him from deportation by clearing his record of a deportable offense.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.