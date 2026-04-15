Court Overturns Mosque's Attempt to Ban Christian Evangelists from Sharing the Gospel Just Outside

A controversial Islamic project in Texas tried to stop Christian evangelists from preaching and distributing literature on property outside their mosque.

But a Texas court dismissed the lawsuit, enabling the Christians to continue sharing the gospel in the area.

The East Plano Islamic Center — also known as EPIC — filed a lawsuit against Testimonies of God, a Christian evangelism ministry, in October 2025, according to a report from The Christian Post.

The mosque complex wanted a “temporary and permanent injunction” barring the Christians from “handing out evangelical pamphlets, letters, fliers, or other documents offensive to the Islamic faith.”

EPIC was especially annoyed that the outreaches occurred on Fridays, which is when Muslims assemble for religious services.

The lawsuit said that the evangelists “set up a tent, brought external speakers, and came with evangelical pamphlets and signs that they attempted to hand to passers-by, all of whom were attempting to enter the mosque for prayer services.”

A document responding to the lawsuit, of which Heritage Grace Community Church was another defendant, said that the complaint marked a “shocking and illegal demand.”

“Such demands are an unthinkable attack on our country’s core values of free speech and freedom of religion,” the document said. “Under the injunction that Plaintiff demands, a local church would be prohibited from even handing out free Bibles.”

The document added that the defendants do not block sidewalks or interfere with traffic, and noted that they position themselves 500 feet away from the mosque, adjacent to a six-lane road.

“The Missionary Defendants do not want to disrupt or prevent religious services at the mosque but to proclaim the truth in love,” the document continued.

“They want to exercise their rights to free speech and to respect every person, regardless of what they believe, because each person is made in the image of God, and Christians are commanded to love their neighbors as they would love themselves,” it added.

“The Missionary Defendants want all people to hear the Gospel and come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ alone.”

The Christian Post noted that the court dismissed the case on March 23, permitting the evangelists to continue under Texas laws enabling judges to dismiss lawsuits that suppress free speech.

The Christians are now able to pursue attorney’s frees and other costs associated with defending themselves.

EPIC is behind the controversial EPIC City project, which would created a distinctly Islamic subdivision in northern Texas.

The project recently rebranded to “The Meadows.”

It would involve 1,000 homes centered around a mosque, a school, and other Islamic facilities.

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