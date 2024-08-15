Cowboys Player Booted from Joint Practice After Throwing Rams Staffer to the Ground

In the controlled aggression that is football, Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Albert Huggins showed in a recent workout he has the aggression part down.

Control, particularly from the perspective of the Los Angeles Rams, is still a work in progress.

“Rams not happy about Cowboys DT Albert Huggins knocking down a member of their staff,” sportswriter Jon Machota posted on X.

Video from a Wednesday joint practice between the two teams shows Huggins, in white, breaking through several blue-shirted Rams before coming upon a member of the Rams staff who was watching.

Huggins shoves that staffer to the ground. He rolls from the impact as Rams players move toward Huggins, who turns to face them.

Although screened from the camera by other players, Huggins appears to extend one middle finger to the Rams players unhappy with his conduct.

Cooler heads prevail, but after a brief word with Cowboys staff, Huggins can be seen at the end of the video heading away from the practice.

“Huggins was told by the coaching staff to pack it up for the day after this,” journalist Nick Harris posted on X.

Huggins, who is entering his sixth NFL season, was signed by Dallas on Aug. 7, according to CBS.

CBS said the staffer sent to the ground was a coaching intern who was taking the place of a quarterback in the drill.

Rams coach Sean McVay checked with the staffer before allowing the drills to continue.

Huggins has previously had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Over at Outkick, David Hooksetad rebuked Huggins for “[c]lown behavior. There’s really no other way to say it.”

“The staffer looks like he’s in his early 20s and might weigh 170 pounds soaking wet. An NFL player in pads decided to hit him like he was part of the drill,” he wrote.

“Does Huggins think that makes him look tough? It doesn’t. Attacking someone who can’t defend themselves is a cowardly move,” Hookstead wrote.

