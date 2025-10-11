Criminal Illegal Superintendent Earned Extra from DEI Side Gig on Top of 6-Figure Pay: Report

A criminal illegal migrant who faked a doctoral degree reportedly ran a side gig that banked off diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at various school districts.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Ian Andre Roberts, a Guyanese national living unlawfully in the country who was paid a six-figure salary as the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, in September.

While employed as a superintendent, Roberts also worked as a consultant and speaker for a Kansas City-based company, Lively Paradox, that offers DEI-related services, according to the Associated Press.

As the Guyanese illegal migrant hopped from one district to another during his career in education, contract work for Lively Paradox followed, according to the AP. The consulting firm was awarded tens of thousands of dollars in contracts from school districts where he landed leadership roles.

Roberts’ association with Lively Paradox — which offers leadership coaching and inclusivity training — grew successful during a period when many organizations were championing DEI initiatives, according to the AP’s investigation. The consulting company’s client base was largely in districts where Roberts obtained leadership positions.

ICE arrested Roberts on Sep. 26 during a targeted operation in Iowa. At the time of his apprehension, agents found him in possession of a loaded handgun, a fixed blade hunting knife and $3,000 in cash.

Details of his arrest and illegal immigration status immediately sparked questions on how he was able to land employment as a superintendent.

“This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations St. Paul Field Office Director Sam Olson publicly stated at the time.

“This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats.”

“How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district,” Olson added.

Des Moines Public Schools hired Roberts in 2023 despite knowing the Guyanese man lied about having received a doctoral degree in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University, the school board admitted earlier in October.

The school district has since lodged a lawsuit against the consulting firm it hired to vet employee candidates, including Roberts.

Just several months into his tenure with the Des Moines Public Schools, Roberts requested the district approve $116,000 in contracts to provide “culturally responsive coaching,” according to the AP.

However, the request drew concerns over conflicts of interest after a procurement manager discovered that one of the contracts would go toward Lively Paradox, resulting in the emergency request being squashed.

However, months after Des Moines Public Schools blocked the contract with Lively Paradox, the district still paid the firm more than $6,400 in consulting and travel expenses for a team-building exercise in December 2023, according to the AP.

Such an amount could be approved by Roberts without the school board’s approval.

Days after his arrest, ICE released more information on Roberts’ criminal history, which includes charges for criminal possession of narcotics, charges for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, conviction of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and a slew of other charges.

He first entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa and was handed down a final order of removal by an immigration judge in May 2024, according to ICE.

Roberts — who previously lived in Maryland — was also a registered Democrat voter in the state at the time of his arrest.

A prior speeding ticket tied him to voter registration records in Maryland, sparking demands for answers by state lawmakers.

“Ian Andre Roberts overstayed a student visa over two decades, but remains an active voter registered in Maryland,” read a previous statement by the Maryland Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers within the Maryland legislature.

“The Maryland Freedom Caucus has repeatedly expressed concerns about the gaping holes in both our immigration enforcement and the integrity of our elections.”

Roberts remains in federal custody and will be prosecuted for his recent alleged crimes, according to ICE.

