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Brutal Cheap Shot: Video Captures Amazon Driver Sucker Punching Elderly Man Over Parking Dispute

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 28, 2026 at 3:00am
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And today in news that makes you wonder just where the America you grew up with went, an Amazon delivery driver is facing charges of sucker-punching an elderly man.

The reason? A dispute over a parking spot.

According to KCRA-TV in Sacramento, the incident happened at an Elk Grove, California, gas station a few months back, but charges were just announced on Tuesday.

On March 30, police say, a 72-year-old man apparently pulled into a parking stall at the gas station. However, according to law enforcement, 30-year-old Amazon driver Terrence Wheeler thought the spot belonged to him.

This was at 3:15 p.m., mind you, and the city of 176,000 people isn’t exactly Manhattan. Nobody should be so desperate for a parking spot as to get into an argument with anyone.

But ensue an argument did.

“Police said Wheeler confronted the elderly man and threatened to attack him. Wheeler then struck the man on the side of his head as the man was walking past Wheeler. The man fell to the ground,” the station reported.

Should there be particularly harsh penalties for much younger people attacking the elderly?

While the incident happened months ago, the video just went viral earlier in the week:

WARNING: The following video contains violent footage that some viewers will find offensive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Buzbee (@tonybuzbee)

The video was posted by trial lawyer Tony Buzbee, who called the man his client and identified him as 71 years old.

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“During his work day, he stopped at an ARCO Gas Station in Elk Grove, California to go to the bathroom and get a soft drink,” Buzbee said on Instagram.

“Apparently, the Amazon driver felt that our client took his parking spot. The Amazon driver reacted hyper aggressively. The Amazon driver confronted our client in the parking lot, followed him into the store, and ultimately assaulted him from behind. Our client is currently being treated for neck pain as well as a concussion.”

Upon learning about the assault, police were able to identify Wheeler, who turned himself in later on Tuesday and ended up being booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he apparently still is.

He’s being held on charges of felony elder abuse, felony criminal threats, and misdemeanor battery. One hopes that if he’s found guilty, he spends a long, long time in prison. There’s no excuse for sucker-punching a poor old man, especially over a parking spot.

He next appears in court on Sept. 24. Meanwhile, he might have bigger problems in the form of a $10 million lawsuit from the Buzbee Law Firm.

“We believe the Amazon driver has a history of violence,” Buzbee said in his post, indicating a suit may be coming against the e-commerce giant.

“Amazon delivery folks must be carefully screened and trained. Amazon must do better in the hiring process. When Amazon fails, like here, it must be held accountable.”

If this is indeed true, judging by what we’re seeing here, Wheeler won’t be the last entity hearing from Buzbee’s law firm.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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