With the current state of U.S. politics, you can never trust lawmakers (state or otherwise) to be straightforward.

Even when you think they’re passing a bill as innocuous as a codified remembrance of a disease, there’s more than likely a hidden agenda at play.

This is exactly what happened in the Illinois State House this past week.

On Thursday, the “Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness” bill, originally conceived as establishing a remembrance week for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, hit the desk of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat.

What was introduced as a straightforward bill by three state Democrats, however, was later contorted by other Democrats into anything but.

An amendment to the bill turned it into a vehicle for vote-by-mail by affixing the “Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act.”

Among many other alterations, that allows for “physically incapacitated” electors to vote by mail after filling out an application “no later than 5 days before the regular primary.”

According to Just the News, Democratic state Rep. Maurice West was behind the amendment.

Remember all the strange and seemingly irresponsible voting exceptions allowed during the 2020 election, which just so happened to end with the election of President Joe Biden?

Will there be widespread voter fraud in this fall’s elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Well, West hopes to codify one such exception into law permanently — at least in Illinois.

His amendment would allow nursing home voters to legally cast ballots via mail.

What was once a temporary, emergency COVID-19 procedure might become a permanent practice in the state, if West gets his way.

Republicans can see through the charade, thankfully.

“There have been some concerns that there won’t be poll watchers there if these ballots are mailed in versus the voting effort at the nursing home, and there’s some concerns about the transparency of that process. Why did we add that [nursing home voters can now vote by mail]?” state Rep. Patrick Windhorst said of the bill on the House floor, according to Just the News.

Ballot harvesters have used such laws in the past to take advantage of the elderly.

For example, a nurse in Center Line, Michigan, was convicted of misdemeanor charges for forging nursing home residents’ signatures on absentee ballots in the 2020 election, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The U.S. still hasn’t quite recovered from the fallout of the 2020 election.

Purportedly temporary election laws and procedures (as if government-grabbed power can ever be temporary) sowed severe distrust in our democratic system.

If that trust is ever going to be restored, we need to put more voting integrity protections on the books, not fewer.

Unfortunately, it appears Democrats will continue to do everything in their power to achieve the opposite — perhaps not coincidentally at the very same time that they allow a flood of illegal aliens to cross over the border.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.