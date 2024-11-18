Share
The Culture Is Shifting: Top Athletes Show Off Trump's Dance to Millions of Fans, Proving That Media Can't Touch Him

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 18, 2024 at 5:47am
After the Nov. 5 election, it’s official: Donald Trump is uncancelable. And so, too, is his dance.

That’s at least the takeaway from a viral video showing numerous athletes engaging in “The Trump” as a victory celebration — including the Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers, the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, the Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley and UFC fighter Jon Jones.

I mean, in case you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re probably not reading this article anyway. But just for a refresher:

The man’s got moves, what can we say?

Anyhow, since Trump’s win in the presidential election on Nov. 5, pro athletes have felt a bit more at home making their love of “The Trump” known. Here’s Jon Jones, for instance, celebrating his UFC win with the patented “YMCA” dance the president-elect popularized:

Do you like the Trump dance?

Well, fine. That’s the UFC. It’s not like the woke NFL — which ended racism by putting “End Racism” in the back of all of its end zones — was going to take part in the craze.

Oh.

And that’s not even counting Nick Bosa and the 49ers:

Bosa, you may remember, was fined $11,000 for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during postgame festivities for making a political statement, in spite of the fact that no anthem-kneeler ever got that kind of treatment.

Not only that, but Democratic California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas demanded Bosa be traded from the 49ers for the move: “I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California,” he said in a now-deleted post on X.

And it’s not just the pros, either. In fact, this supercut of athletes doing “The Trump” went viral this weekend:

Of course, old habits die hard. According to USA Today, after the Raiders’ Bowers explained his reasons for doing the dance, the team stepped in.

“I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool,” he said about the dance when asked.

“What’s particularly weird about this is that, per Deen, the Raiders cut off Bowers’ locker room availability after this question. Uh, why would they do that? Were they afraid about any follow-ups to Bowers’ initial explanation? That’s probably not the ideal way to cut off any potential controversy,” USA Today reported.

Apparently, after years of wokeness backfiring on them, NFL still stands for “Never Freaking Learn.” Keep it going, gents.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
