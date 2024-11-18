The Culture Is Shifting: Top Athletes Show Off Trump's Dance to Millions of Fans, Proving That Media Can't Touch Him

After the Nov. 5 election, it’s official: Donald Trump is uncancelable. And so, too, is his dance.

That’s at least the takeaway from a viral video showing numerous athletes engaging in “The Trump” as a victory celebration — including the Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers, the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, the Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley and UFC fighter Jon Jones.

I mean, in case you don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re probably not reading this article anyway. But just for a refresher:

Isn’t it funny how Trump even changed the YMCA dance? Instead of the motions to do the letters, it’s now the Trump dance, lmao. pic.twitter.com/hpCP44TbLV — We’re under communist occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) November 12, 2024

The man’s got moves, what can we say?

Anyhow, since Trump’s win in the presidential election on Nov. 5, pro athletes have felt a bit more at home making their love of “The Trump” known. Here’s Jon Jones, for instance, celebrating his UFC win with the patented “YMCA” dance the president-elect popularized:

If you want to win dance to Trump music and you will Win 😂🤣😭Jon Jones celebrates his win by doing the YMCA dance for Trump pic.twitter.com/mdiq8e8iJp — Asher (@Asher539977) November 17, 2024

Do you like the Trump dance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (64 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

Well, fine. That’s the UFC. It’s not like the woke NFL — which ended racism by putting “End Racism” in the back of all of its end zones — was going to take part in the craze.

The NFL went from kneeling during the national anthem to dancing the Trump YMCA dance. That is what you call Making America Great Again! #MAGA ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yDFOST6BuH — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 18, 2024

Oh.

And that’s not even counting Nick Bosa and the 49ers:

Legend! Nick Bosa gets fined over $11,000 for wearing a MAGA hat on the field after a game even though not a single player ever got fined for kneeling during the national anthem on national TV during a game. Then Bosa proceeds to do the Trump YMCA dance after a sack today on… pic.twitter.com/5UfPVCxyCp — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) November 11, 2024

Bosa, you may remember, was fined $11,000 for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during postgame festivities for making a political statement, in spite of the fact that no anthem-kneeler ever got that kind of treatment.

Not only that, but Democratic California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas demanded Bosa be traded from the 49ers for the move: “I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California,” he said in a now-deleted post on X.

And it’s not just the pros, either. In fact, this supercut of athletes doing “The Trump” went viral this weekend:

Yes. This here is the single best video on the internet right now… ⚡️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sSJBnRagCH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024

The MAGA cultural takeover happened gradually, then suddenly. Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/ccy9GmqLIQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 17, 2024

Of course, old habits die hard. According to USA Today, after the Raiders’ Bowers explained his reasons for doing the dance, the team stepped in.

Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: “I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.” Raiders PR ended his postgame availability after my question. pic.twitter.com/YtXzCsFmoe — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 17, 2024

“I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool,” he said about the dance when asked.

“What’s particularly weird about this is that, per Deen, the Raiders cut off Bowers’ locker room availability after this question. Uh, why would they do that? Were they afraid about any follow-ups to Bowers’ initial explanation? That’s probably not the ideal way to cut off any potential controversy,” USA Today reported.

Apparently, after years of wokeness backfiring on them, NFL still stands for “Never Freaking Learn.” Keep it going, gents.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.