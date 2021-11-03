A 60-year-old Spokane, Washington, man has been accused of killing his daughter’s former boyfriend after he allegedly learned the man sold his daughter to a sex trafficking ring.

John Eisenman, 60, faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to NBC.

The boyfriend’s body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned car in Spokane last month, police said in a news release Monday. Investigators think the victim was killed in November 2020.

The Spokane Police Department said in a release on its Facebook page that the body of the 19-year-old was found in the trunk of a car on Oct. 22, having been dead for almost a year.

“In October 2020 Eisenman learned his juvenile daughter was allegedly sold to a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area,” police said.

“Eisenman obtained information his daughter’s boyfriend (the deceased) may have been the one responsible for her sale. Eisenman was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area in October 2020,” the release stated.

“In November 2020, Eisenman learned his daughter’s boyfriend was going to be at a location in Airway Heights, WA. Eisenman waited for the victim and confronted the 19-year-old as he arrived. During that encounter Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle,” the release stated.

“Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.”

According to the release, Eisenman left the car in a remote area. Last month, it was driven to Spokane by someone who police believe did not know what the trunk contained, the release stated.

The car was then left on the street, police said, until people rummaging through the car “made the gruesome discovery.”

A woman identified as Amber Hellmann said her boyfriend and a friend had been curious about the car because it had been parked for some time, according to KHQ-TV in Spokane.

“They were just looking around and for some reason, they decided to look in the trunk and all I hear is, ‘there’s a body,'” she told the station.

Police said Eisenman, who was arrested without incident, “had no recent criminal history, nor any violent criminal history.”

According to the Spokesman-Review of Spokane, the dead man was identified as Andrew Sorenson.

Sorensen’s ankles and hands had bound and there was tape over his mouth, according to court documents.

The car was owned by Brenda Kross, who is Eisenman’s fiancée.

Although police were initially told the car in which Sorenson was discovered had been stolen, upon multiple interviews, aided by a tip from a neighbor, Eisenman was later arrested, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Police said that after his arrest, Eisenman confessed to them, the newspaper reported.

