'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Suffers Injury During Rehearsal After Head Hits the Floor

Cheryl BurkePaul Archuleta / Getty ImagesCheryl Burke, a professional dancer on 'Dancing with the Stars,' experienced a head injury on Sunday while practicing a routine. (Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 27, 2020 at 10:56am
Fancy footwork and quick steps have their potential pitfalls. Even the most seasoned dancers can get injured at times while practicing and performing, and sometimes the injuries are more serious because the dancers are trying more advanced moves.

Cheryl Burke, who is a well-known staple on “Dancing with the Stars,” recently had a scary fall and wound up hitting her head.

Her partner, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame, was rehearsing with her when a mix-up caused her to fall back before McLean was in place to catch her.

“Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well,” McLean said during a clip released by the show, according to People. “It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor.”

Do you watch 'Dancing with the Stars'?

In a video interview with Access, McLean and Burke described how Burke was waiting for a signal from McLean to start the fall, but fell at the slightest brush of his finger before he was ready.

The dancer said it took her a while to get up, and that it felt like she’d experienced whiplash. She said the springy ballroom dance floor is the reason she’s alive — if it had been a more solid floor, she might not have bounced back as well.

Burke was looked at by a medical professional and was advised to take the rest of the day off. Initially, they didn’t know if she’d be fit to participate in Monday’s show.

“Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight,” she posted on Facebook. “Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine.”

“It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground.”

“Tune in to #DWTS at 8/7c on ABC and please vote for us!! Text AJ to 21523 and vote online at dwtsvote.abc.com. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!!”

But the show must go on, and the pair performed their tango despite the previous day’s spill.

“Wow… that was *PSYCHO*,” Burke posted on Monday night. “I’m so happy that I was able to perform tonight.”

“It was a tough 24 hours but I’m so grateful to have the support from AJ, the rest of the #DWTS crew, and all of you guys at home. Feeling lucky to be a part of tonight’s show!!”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







