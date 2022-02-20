Share
Dashcam Catches Pennsylvania Mother Begging for Her Life Before Senseless Killing

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2022 at 10:38am
A Pennsylvania woman found murdered earlier this month begged for her life as a dashcam recorded her desperate plea.

Allegheny County police on Wednesday charged Calvin Crew, 22, in the death of Christi Spicuzza, 38, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Spicuzza, who was an Uber driver, was killed on Feb. 11, according to police.

A criminal complaint claims Crew used his girlfriend’s phone to order the ride and later held a gun to Spicuzza’s head.

Police said that video from the dashcam in Spicuzza’s car shows him entering the car.

The complaint said that while driving, she reached back to feel the gun and told Crew, “You’ve got to be joking.”


Mr. Crew reiterated that he had a gun.

Is working for Uber too dangerous?

“Come on, I have a family,” she said, according to KDKA-TV.

“I got a family, too, now drive,” Crew responded.

She tried once more, according to the complaint. “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” she said.

Police said Crew replied by saying, “Do what I say and everything will be all right.”

The video ended with Crew grabbing the dashcam, according to the complaint.

Police found Spicuzza’s body in a wooded area. Her car was in a different location, the Post-Gazette reported.

Police recovered the dashcam near the location Crew requested to go to when he entered Spicuzza’s car.

County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said investigators believe the motive was robbery.

Crew is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to KDKA-TV.

Uber released a statement saying, “No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time. We’ve been in touch with law enforcement to support the investigation and are grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
