A Pennsylvania woman found murdered earlier this month begged for her life as a dashcam recorded her desperate plea.

Allegheny County police on Wednesday charged Calvin Crew, 22, in the death of Christi Spicuzza, 38, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Spicuzza, who was an Uber driver, was killed on Feb. 11, according to police.

A criminal complaint claims Crew used his girlfriend’s phone to order the ride and later held a gun to Spicuzza’s head.

Police said that video from the dashcam in Spicuzza’s car shows him entering the car.

The complaint said that while driving, she reached back to feel the gun and told Crew, “You’ve got to be joking.”

Calvin Crew has been arrested in the shooting death of Pennsylvania Uber driver Christi Spicuzza, who was found dead in a wooded area. Dashcam video captured Spicuzza begging for her life in her final moments, police say: https://t.co/Sntlcyt2Vh pic.twitter.com/GW5EBv6zZ6 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) February 18, 2022



Mr. Crew reiterated that he had a gun.

“Come on, I have a family,” she said, according to KDKA-TV.

“I got a family, too, now drive,” Crew responded.

She tried once more, according to the complaint. “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” she said.

Police said Crew replied by saying, “Do what I say and everything will be all right.”

The video ended with Crew grabbing the dashcam, according to the complaint.

Police found Spicuzza’s body in a wooded area. Her car was in a different location, the Post-Gazette reported.

Police recovered the dashcam near the location Crew requested to go to when he entered Spicuzza’s car.

County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns said investigators believe the motive was robbery.

Crew is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to KDKA-TV.

Uber released a statement saying, “No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time. We’ve been in touch with law enforcement to support the investigation and are grateful for everything they’ve done.”

