During Debate, Norm Macdonald Shredded Pro-Abortion Dem Candidates on Killing Babies

By Johnathan Jones
Published February 26, 2020 at 1:57pm
Comedian Norm Macdonald skewered Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina for a comment she made referencing abortion.

At one point during the debate, the Massachusetts senator sparred with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg over an alleged comment he made to a pregnant employee of his in the 1990s, telling her to “kill it” in regards to her unborn child.

When claiming she was once fired from a teaching in 1971 job for being pregnant, Warren attacked Bloomberg.

“At least I didn’t have a boss who said to me, ‘Kill it,’ the way that Mayor Bloomberg is alleged to have said to one of his pregnant employees,” she said.

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response

Apparently the irony of a Democrat lecturing another Democrat about killing babies was lost on Warren, but Macdonald seized on the moment to point out the statement’s inconsistency, considering the senator’s strong support for abortion and dismissal of the notion that a fetus is a human being.

“Warren says Bloomberg told a pregnant women to ‘kill it’. Impossible to kill a fetus. Shame on you, Senator warren,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.

Macdonald told fellow comedian and “SNL” alum Dennis Miller in 2018 that he considers himself “very pro-life.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“It’s kind of unpopular. … I’m very pro-life. I just don’t think a woman should have the right to choose to murder a baby,” he said.

“I love children so much. I certainly wouldn’t want [an abortion] done to me,” Macdonald added.

RELATED: Records Contradict Elizabeth Warren's Debate Story About Being Fired for Being Pregnant

Do you think Elizabeth Warren is a hypocrite?

Warren has, of course, spent her career championing abortion rights.

Last year, she even voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to treat children who survive failed abortion attempts.

The Massachusetts senator’s sudden pivot on the humanity of unborn children is disingenuous, if not an example of extreme cognitive dissonance.

How can a person so passionate in her commitment to unrestricted abortions, as is outlined on her website, suddenly be so protective of the life of an unborn child?

Additionally, Warren’s claim that she was fired from a part-time teaching job in New Jersey has been strongly contradicted.

Records obtained by The Washington Free Beacon last October dispute Warren’s account that her employment with the Riverdale School District was rescinded due to a pregnancy.

Documents from the Riverdale Board of Education show that Warren resigned from her teaching position and that her resignation was “accepted with regret.”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
