Declassified: Trump Keeps Promise, Demands the Truth About What Happened to JFK, RFK, and MLK

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that would declassify three of the most controversial assassination records in American history.

The order would declassify the files on the late President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“That’s a big one, huh?” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office. “A lot of people have been waiting for this for years — for decades.”

“And everything will be revealed,” Trump added.

President Trump Orders Historic Transparency: JFK, RFK, and MLK Files to be Declassified “This is a big one. A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades. Everything will be revealed.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/iYfF7huHj9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2025

Trump had promised numerous times prior to his second term that he would declassify the long-awaited documents.

TRUMP KEEPING HIS PROMISES! Will review and release JFK and Robert Kennedy assassination files! Why is Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo is extremely shaken at the prospect of Trump releasing the JFK Files? pic.twitter.com/zfceo5S7Jr — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️🗽 🎺 (@sxdoc) January 23, 2025

🚨Trump promised on January 19 to release the remaining JFK, RFK and MLK assass*nation files “in the coming days.” Four days later, the order is signed: “More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr.… pic.twitter.com/1VwRRUPY5q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

The order gives the Director of National Intelligence, the Attorney General, and other officials just 15 days to “present a plan to the President for the full and complete release of records” regarding the JFK assassination.

Officials have 45 days, however, to release the RFK and MLK cases.

In October 2017, Trump ordered the release of 2,800 documents relating to the assassination of JFK, according to NBC News.

Some of the records, however, were withheld upon request by the CIA and the FBI for further review.

In a 2018 presidential memorandum, Trump ordered those redacted records to be re-reviewed and disclosed if withholding them was no longer necessary, according to his executive order.

Former President Joe Biden allowed the records to be further reviewed in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Now, Trump said they’ve had long enough.

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump’s new order read.

