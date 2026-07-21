Prosecutor Allegedly Caught in Romance with Illegal Alien Suspected Sex Offender

A Missouri prosecutor has been removed from her job amid an avalanche of misconduct allegations.

Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston has been removed as the process against her moves forward, according to a news release from Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office.

“When an elected official treats public office like their personal playground, betraying the public trust, ignoring legal obligations, and putting self-interest first, removal isn’t a suggestion, it’s a necessity,” Hanaway said.

“Johnston’s record reflects a sustained pattern of misconduct and willful neglect that has undermined the integrity of the prosecutor’s office and poses a serious threat to public safety. In Missouri, public office is public trust, not a personal entitlement, and no one is above accountability,” Hanaway said.

Among the allegations against Johnston are that she had a romantic relationship with a defense attorney representing clients Johnston was prosecuting and another fling with an illegal immigrant while police were seeking him.

Hanaway said Johnston “used the court docket as her dating app,” according to KTVI-TV, adding that “she has breached the public trust in every way.”

“It’s unbelievable behavior, including … members of the courthouse walking in on her during one of these incidents,” she said.

WILD Ray County, Missouri Prosecutor Camille Johnston was REMOVED from her position for allegedly sleeping with an illegal alien who was being prosecuted for sexual assault in her district pic.twitter.com/G2mPEfi9gQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 20, 2026

Hanaway said the state acted after Johnston refused to resign.

The complaint against Johnston said that she “engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship” with an attorney identified only as T.T. who represents defendants charged by Ray and her office.

The document said that “this relationship has been intentionally concealed” from the public and defendants charged by Johnston.

Noting that the relationship is a conflict of interest, the complaint said Johnston was required to seek a special prosecutor in any case where her romantic partner was involved, but did not do so.

The complaint also cited the 2020 case of an individual referred to as J.G who was “a suspect in the alleged commission of a crime of sexual violence and should be prosecuted for that crime.”

Missouri AG Removes Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston – Engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship with a criminal defense attorney representing numerous criminal defendants in matters prosecuted by Johnston; – Engaged in an intimate and romantic relationship with a… pic.twitter.com/4cJ9dYw7qY — Suhr Majesty (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) July 19, 2026

“Respondent had been, or became, involved in a romantic and intimate relationship with J.G.,” the complaint said, adding that “Respondent was also aware that J.G. was a citizen of Mexico and was in the United States illegally since 2019.”

“Again, Respondent willfully failed to fulfill her responsibility to seek her disqualification from the investigation and prosecution of J.G.’s case because of her conflict of interest,” the complaint said, noting that as police sought the suspect, she did not tell police she knew where he was.

‘In fact, Respondent subsequently visited J.G. in Mississippi, where he had absconded, and subsequently went to Florida to vacation with J.G.,” the complaint said.

The individual was arrested in 2024, the complaint said, noting that Johnston gave him the title to her vehicle in 2023.

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