Deep Dive: 10 Instances of Violence-Soaked Leftism in Less Than 1 Month

While Democrats try futilely to argue that political violence happening in the United States is a “both sides” problem, the facts show otherwise.

A Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday found there is agreement across the spectrum, left to right, that politically motivated violence is an issue, with 71 percent calling it a serious problem, and another 22 percent responding that it is a “somewhat serious problem.”

But a YouGov poll conducted the day of and immediately after Charlie Kirk’s assassination discovered that 25 percent of those who described themselves as “very liberal” disagreed with the statement that “political violence is never justified.”

Political violence is not a “both sides” issue. pic.twitter.com/JGWWF8W4kV — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) September 18, 2025

