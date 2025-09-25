Share
Deep Dive
Commentary Premium
A poll conducted just after Charlie Kirk’s assassination discovered that 25 percent of those who described themselves as “very liberal” disagreed with the statement that “political violence is never justified.”
Premium
A poll conducted just after Charlie Kirk’s assassination discovered that 25 percent of those who described themselves as “very liberal” disagreed with the statement that “political violence is never justified.” (D-Keine - iStock / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: 10 Instances of Violence-Soaked Leftism in Less Than 1 Month

 By Randy DeSoto  September 25, 2025 at 3:32pm
Share

While Democrats try futilely to argue that political violence happening in the United States is a “both sides” problem, the facts show otherwise.

A Quinnipiac poll published Wednesday found there is agreement across the spectrum, left to right, that politically motivated violence is an issue, with 71 percent calling it a serious problem, and another 22 percent responding that it is a “somewhat serious problem.”

But a YouGov poll conducted the day of and immediately after Charlie Kirk’s assassination discovered that 25 percent of those who described themselves as “very liberal” disagreed with the statement that “political violence is never justified.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: 10 Instances of Violence-Soaked Leftism in Less Than 1 Month
Is Erika Kirk Fulfilling an 'Esther' Prediction Made by the Prominent Christian Leader Who Foresaw 2 Trump Terms Decades Ago?
White House Unveils West Wing 'Presidential Walk of Fame' with Biden's Picture Replaced by Autopen
Suspected Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Identified
Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation