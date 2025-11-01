Deep Dive: Bill Gates Told a Damning 'Climate Change' Truth That's Been Hiding in Plain Sight for Decades - Cold Kills 10x More Than Heat

Microsoft founder Bill Gates made the surprising admission this week that excessive cold kills nearly ten times more people than excessive heat, the reverse of what has been the climate change mantra.

In a memo published Monday, he wrote, “Excessively hot weather now causes around 500,000 deaths every year. Despite the impression you’d get from the news, though, the number has been decreasing for some time, chiefly because more people can afford air conditioners.”

“And, surprisingly, excessive cold is far deadlier, killing nearly ten times more people every year than heat does,” he added.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.