Share
Premium
Deep Dive
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks alongside a photo of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr., on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks alongside a photo of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr., on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: We've Learned Who Appointed Magistrate Who Let Decarlos Brown Allegedly Kill Iryna Zaruska - It All Makes Sense Now

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 14, 2025 at 10:30am
Share

How did Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of killing 23-year-old Ukrainian war refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina, get out of jail?

After all, if you’ve been following the Charlotte light rail murder, you know that the 34-year-old Brown has an extensive criminal history. He’s been in local courts over a dozen times and has mental health issues that should have been obvious to even the most casual observer.

When he was in court in January, it was for a charge of misusing the 911 system. Brown, who was homeless at the time, told operators that he believed a “man-made” substance was implanted in his body to control his actions. He had schizophrenia and his own public defender said he might not be able to proceed in the case due to his fitness for trial. His mother said he should be behind bars.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Deep Dive: We've Learned Who Appointed Magistrate Who Let Decarlos Brown Allegedly Kill Iryna Zaruska - It All Makes Sense Now
The Leadership We Need: Sec. Hegseth Says Pentagon is 'Tracking' Lefty Troops Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Online
Another North Carolina Nightmare: Boy, 5, Shot Point Blank by Felon for Riding Bike Into Yard - Flashback
Leftists Panicking Online as MAGA Turns Their Own Tool Against Them
Fired MSNBC Talking Head Who Made Despicable Charlie Kirk Comments: Network Caved to 'Right Wing Media Mob'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation