Deep Dive: We've Learned Who Appointed Magistrate Who Let Decarlos Brown Allegedly Kill Iryna Zaruska - It All Makes Sense Now

How did Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of killing 23-year-old Ukrainian war refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina, get out of jail?

After all, if you’ve been following the Charlotte light rail murder, you know that the 34-year-old Brown has an extensive criminal history. He’s been in local courts over a dozen times and has mental health issues that should have been obvious to even the most casual observer.

When he was in court in January, it was for a charge of misusing the 911 system. Brown, who was homeless at the time, told operators that he believed a “man-made” substance was implanted in his body to control his actions. He had schizophrenia and his own public defender said he might not be able to proceed in the case due to his fitness for trial. His mother said he should be behind bars.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.