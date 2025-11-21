The Department of Agriculture will begin implementing stricter work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in December, in alignment with provisions in the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Before the new legislation, SNAP already had work requirements in place for able-bodied Americans, meaning 80 hours per month either in regular employment, job training, or volunteering.

Those who don’t meet their requirement are limited to three months of benefits in a three-year period.

